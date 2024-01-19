Halsey Fans Rave Over the Singer's Stunning New Look as Her Romance With Avan Jogia Heats Up: Photos
Halsey has ditched her signature short 'do for long and luscious locks!
For the launch party of her makeup brand About Face's newest product, the singer stepped out with a fresh hairstyle and gorgeous glam, the latter thanks to cosmetics pro Patrick Ta.
Ta shared a TikTok and a few Instagram shots of the gorgeous star, who rocked a deep maroon lip, long lashes and bright blush. He listed some of the products used for the glam look, which included his Major Headlines Blush in the shade "She's Wanted" and her collection's "The Performer" Foundation.
"Its A Need Not A Want," the makeup pro captioned his video, which showed the mom-of-one, 29, clad in a beige, cream and gold sleeveless dress.
On social media, people who attended the "Closer" crooner's bash shared videos of her doing karaoke and dancing around with new boyfriend Avan Jogia, 31.
The couple first sparked romance rumors in September 2023, as they were seen kissing while out in Los Angeles together.
"Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together. He’s been with her day and night," an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. "While she’s working or with her son, Avan’s been there to support her. He even goes on errands and coffee runs. They seem like a good team."
By that October, they became Instagram official.
The Grammy nominee welcomed son Ender, 2, with ex Alev Aydin in June 2021.
The pair called it quits around April 2023 after four years together, and though a source said it was an "amicable split," the superstar requested full physical custody of their child. However, she did request joint legal custody and expenses in addition to visitation rights, as the insider noted she plans to co-parent successfully.
Despite the breakup, Halsey is loving motherhood — even though it's "difficult" to be a working single parent.
"Every single second is the most incredible thing. Getting to watch him, like, become a new person every day is so exiting," the New Jersey native explained of being with her toddler. "I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is. I want to work really hard so he’s proud of me, but I also want to spend every single second cuddling him."