Inside Halsey's Health History After She Admitted She's 'Lucky to Be Alive'
Halsey Revealed Her Health Struggles Before and After Her Pregnancy
Halsey, who goes by she/they pronouns, welcomed her first child with Alev Aydin, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14, 2021.
According to the mom-of-one, her health issues' symptoms were "exacerbated" by the pregnancy.
"A lot of the tour will be delving into this weird body horror about everything I've been experiencing, feeling my body is rebelling against me," she revealed in a 2022 Instagram Story update. "I have a lot of angst, and I have a lot of energy. I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage."
The "Without Me" singer added, "Hopefully I've built a show that really reflects that and can be a cathartic place for you to release some tension if you are feeling or have ever felt similarly."
She Was Hospitalized Several Times
Halsey first spoke about her poor health in the 2022 post, saying she had been admitted to medical facilities several times.
"I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on," she revealed.
Halsey Received Multiple Worrying Diagnoses
In the same 2022 Instagram Story post, the "You Should Be Sad" singer, 29, disclosed the syndromes she had been diagnosed with after her initial anaphylaxis episodes.
"Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)," Halsey said at the time, noting another autoimmune disease could also cause these.
She Shared Her Battle With Endometriosis
The "So Good" songstress was also hospitalized for endometriosis amid her autoimmune disorders battle in 2022. According to the World Health Organization, the disease occurs when a tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside the pear-shaped organ.
"Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammy's Coachella etc.," she told her fans in an update. "But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal [sic] this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour."
Halsey also underwent her first endometriosis surgery in 2017 before the Grammy Awards that year.
In March, she shared her recovery progress in Instagram and X posts. They featured a close-up photo of her abdomen and the three bandages.
Halsey Released Her New Song
On June 4, Halsey released her new song, "The End," after uploading a carousel of video clips and photos that captured her health battles over the past years.
"Long story short, I'm Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with 'The End.' Out now," she captioned the post.
In "The End," the singer can be heard singing, "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks."
She also tagged the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the post.
She Confirmed Her Diagnoses
After speculations she might have lupus or leukemia, Halsey uploaded a new post disclosing she was diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.
"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," she wrote in the caption. "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out."
Cleveland Clinic defines Lupus SLE as an autoimmune disease that leads the immune system to damage organs and tissue throughout a patient's body. Meanwhile, the T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, per the Mayo Clinic, is a type of cancer that starts in a person's white blood cells.