Inside Halsey's Health History After She Admitted She's 'Lucky to Be Alive'

Halsey, who goes by she/they pronouns, welcomed her first child with Alev Aydin, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14, 2021.

According to the mom-of-one, her health issues' symptoms were "exacerbated" by the pregnancy.

"A lot of the tour will be delving into this weird body horror about everything I've been experiencing, feeling my body is rebelling against me," she revealed in a 2022 Instagram Story update. "I have a lot of angst, and I have a lot of energy. I have a lot of confusion that I want to get out on that stage."

The "Without Me" singer added, "Hopefully I've built a show that really reflects that and can be a cathartic place for you to release some tension if you are feeling or have ever felt similarly."