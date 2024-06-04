Halsey's Health Scare: Singer Is 'Lucky to Be Alive' as She Sings About Struggles in New Song

"Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with 'The End.' Out now," Halsey captioned a series of videos, as she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, seemingly confirming her diagnoses.

The emotional acoustic track poetically details Halsey's medical woes, as she sings: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me."