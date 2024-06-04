Halsey's Health Scare: Singer Is 'Lucky to Be Alive' as She Sings About Struggles in New Song
Halsey found strength through writing songs.
On Tuesday, June 4, the 29-year-old shockingly shared a glimpse inside recent health woes she's been privately battling while announcing the release of her latest single "The End," the first track dropped from her new album, which highlights her journey through an apparent fight against cancer.
"Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with 'The End.' Out now," Halsey captioned a series of videos, as she tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, seemingly confirming her diagnoses.
The emotional acoustic track poetically details Halsey's medical woes, as she sings: "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me."
"And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry," Halsey continued, seemingly referencing when she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) and POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) in 2022.
The "Without Me" Singer went on to sing: "When I met you, I thought I was damaged goods / Had a f------ up childhood / And there’s poison in my brain and in my blood / If you knew it was the end of the world / Could you love me like a child? / Could you hold me in the dark?"
Halsey's mention of her "poisoned blood" appeared to be a nod to having leukemia or lymphoma, as leukemia is a "cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system," according to the Mayo Clinic, while lymphoma "begins with changes in the DNA of a disease-fighting blood cell called a lymphocyte."
Elsewhere in "The End," Halsey sings: "So I ran into the clinic and I asked to see the man / With his white coat and his stethoscope/ Like a snake around his hand / And I told him I’m not bitter ’cause I finally found a lover / Who’s better for my liver, and now I’ll finally recover."
"When I met him, I thought I was damaged goods / From a real bad neighborhood / So we wrestled in the mud / And I told him he could stay right where he stood / But I don’t know if he should / ’Cause once my God destroys the flesh, then there’s the flood," the lyrics read.
In one of the clips attached to Halsey's post, the "Eastside" singer expressed her frustration with constantly feeling plagued by illness.
"I feel like an old lady. I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have so much energy and just get to re-do my twenties in my thirties," the award-winning artist declared.
Other videos Halsey uploaded feature the singer in hospital beds, receiving various medications and even shedding some tears all while producing her new songs.