Everything to Know About Halsey's Health Woes: Recent Hospitalization, Her Diagnoses and More
Halsey's Health Struggles Started During Her Pregnancy
In a 2022 Instagram update, Halsey — who goes by she/they pronouns — revealed she dealt with her health issues before and after welcoming her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with Alev Aydin, on July 14, 2021.
"I suffer on a daily basis with dislocations, and fatigue. It affects my mental health and body," she said, adding the signs were "exacerbated" by the pregnancy.
Halsey, at the time, also had surgery on her hand because her fingers were "constantly disjointed."
She continued, "My mum's got to bathe me, dress me. Because I just physically can't do it myself. I try to do as much as I can — like wash my hair — because I want the independence. But it's so hard."
Halsey Revealed Her Health Battles
In another 2022 post, Halsey told her fans she had several visits to different medical facilities due to her health issues.
Said the mom-of-one, "I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had some other stuff going on."
Halsey Formally Received Diagnoses After Early Hospitalizations
After suffering from anaphylaxis episodes, the "You Should Be Sad" singer gave more details about what she had been going through.
Halsey, 29, said, "Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome)."
According to the singer-songwriter, there was a possibility that another autoimmune disease could be causing the issues.
Halsey Began Dealing With Endometriosis
Before the 2017 Grammy Awards, Halsey underwent her first endometriosis surgery to remove the extra tissue from her uterus. Nearly five years later, she was hospitalized for the same disease amid her autoimmune disorder battle.
She shared her recovery progress on Instagram and X afterward, showing a close-up photo of her abdomen with three bandages.
"Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammy's Coachella etc.," she said in a 2022 update. "But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal [sic] this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour."
Halsey Said She Was 'Lucky to Be Alive'
On June 4, Halsey released a new song to express how lucky she felt to be alive amid her health battles.
In the track titled "The End," she sings, "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks."
She sparked new health concerns as she tagged the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the post, with fans speculating she probably had lupus or leukemia, as well.
Halsey Confirmed New Health Diagnoses
Following the release of her song, Halsey wrote a new post disclosing her Lupus SLE and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnoses.
"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," she captioned the post. "After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can't wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out."
Halsey Almost Died Because of Lupus
After taking a short break, the "So Good" singer called out fans who disliked her song "Lucky" which incorporated Britney Spears' track of the same name.
"My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course," she wrote on Tumblr. "But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am."
She then shocked her followers when she revealed she "almost lost my life" amid her health issues.
Halsey Reflected on Her Health Journey
In her interview with Paper, Halsey opened up about the heartbreaking impact of her illnesses on her mental health.
"I just felt really f------ ugly the whole time I was sick. I could not look at myself. I didn’t look in a mirror unless I was putting a contact lens in my eye," she told the magazine. "I was just unrecognizable. I didn’t look at myself. It was horrific, and it would spin me out."
Halsey Was Hospitalized Again
On September 26, Halsey dropped the latest update on her health journey, revealing she was hospitalized after suffering a seizure.
"Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke)," she captioned an Instagram post, in which she could be seen lying in a hospital bed with an IV inserted into her arm.