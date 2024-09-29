Everything to Know About Halsey's Health Woes: Recent Hospitalization, Her Diagnoses and More

In a 2022 Instagram update, Halsey — who goes by she/they pronouns — revealed she dealt with her health issues before and after welcoming her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, with Alev Aydin, on July 14, 2021.

"I suffer on a daily basis with dislocations, and fatigue. It affects my mental health and body," she said, adding the signs were "exacerbated" by the pregnancy.

Halsey, at the time, also had surgery on her hand because her fingers were "constantly disjointed."

She continued, "My mum's got to bathe me, dress me. Because I just physically can't do it myself. I try to do as much as I can — like wash my hair — because I want the independence. But it's so hard."