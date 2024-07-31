Halsey Reveals She Almost Died From Lupus While on Hiatus, Admits Hate She's Receiving From Fans Makes Her 'Regret' Music Comeback
Halsey's comeback to the music scene hasn't gone as she had hoped.
After taking a break from singing to focus on her health and lupus diagnosis, the star released "Lucky," a tune that incorporated Britney Spears' track of the same name — and fans who weren't feeling the song made their thoughts known through social media.
Less than a week after debuting the tune, the mom-of-one, 29, took to Tumblr to express her frustration with the backlash, touching on her past health woes in the process.
"My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course," she wrote. "But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am."
Hasley said she hasn't been as engaged on social media because the space is "completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency."
"Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen. I don’t know man," the MaXXXine star continued.
"I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it," the "Graveyard" crooner explained. "When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back."
The star previously revealed her health struggles peaked in 2022.
While she did release the song "The End" in June — which touched on some of her medical issues — "Lucky" was supposed to mark her comeback to the industry, as it will be included on her next album.
The song caused controversy at first, as Spears, 42, tweeted she was disappointed by her own 2000 tune being sampled.
"I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all," the "Toxic" vocalist wrote.
"I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE," she added. "I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and downright cruel."
Oddly enough, Spears wound up deleting that message and claimed she was not the one who wrote it.
"Fake news!!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it !!!" the mom-of-two declared.
Halsey replied to Spears' last remark, "I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday."