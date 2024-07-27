Britney Spears Backtracks After Slamming Halsey, Says There's No Feud Between Them: 'Fake News'
Don't worry people, Britney Spears and Halsey are totally cool!
After the "Toxic" singer's X, formerly known as Twitter, account shared a message criticizing the "Closer" artist's "Lucky" music video, Britney made it clear there's no bad blood between her and Halsey.
In the original update, Crossroads actress, 42, seemed to claim she wasn't fond of the MaXXXine star, 29, taking inspiration from her 2000 hit. "For obvious reasons, I'm very upset about the Halsey video," the since-deleted message read.
"I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all," Britney continued. "I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE. I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and downright cruel."
Shortly after, the blonde beauty retracted the previous statement, writing, "Fake news!!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that's why I deleted it !!!"
The "Without Me" hitmaker retweeted the message from her fellow pop diva, adding, "I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday."
Halsey hasn't been the only musician Britney's had an alleged misunderstanding with as of late. As OK! previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne recently called her life "sad."
"I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f------ day," the rocker, 75, claimed during a recent episode of his "The Osbournes Podcast."
The "Circus" artist hit back, taking to social media to call the Osbournes "most boring family known to mankind," adding that she'd like them to "kindly f--- off" with their comments about her. She also praised Kate Beckinsale for always being supportive of her.
“I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially,” she continued. “But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!! What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content??? Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see?"