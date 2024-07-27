Britney Spears Backtracks After Slamming Halsey, Says There's No Feud Between Them: 'Fake News'

In the original update, Crossroads actress, 42, seemed to claim she wasn't fond of the MaXXXine star, 29, taking inspiration from her 2000 hit. "For obvious reasons, I'm very upset about the Halsey video," the since-deleted message read.

"I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all," Britney continued. "I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE. I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and downright cruel."