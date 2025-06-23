Halsey Reveals Medical Port in Her Chest as She Exposes Her Butt and Nipples in Raw New Photo

When posing with the medical port in their chest, Halsey's nipples were slightly exposed as she sported a white tank top and didn't appear to be wearing any pants.

Standing inside of what seemed to be either a hospital or hotel bathroom, her bare butt could be seen reflecting in the mirror behind her. Halsey's hair was cut short and looked freshly died with a rich, dark brown color. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings and appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

Alongside the selfie, Halsey also shared recent pictures she took while traveling for their For My Last Trick tour.