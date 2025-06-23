or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > halsey
OK LogoHEALTH

Halsey Reveals Medical Port in Her Chest as She Exposes Her Butt and Nipples in Raw New Photo

Photos of Halsey.
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey has been documenting parts of her health journey online.

By:

June 23 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hot girls put their health first!

Halsey checked in with fans via Instagram on Sunday, June 22, as she uploaded a photo dump highlighting recent moments — including a stunning selfie that showcased the famed singer's medical port in her chest amid ongoing health woes.

Article continues below advertisement

halsey medical port chest exposes body photo
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

The singer posed with a medical port in her chest.

"Evidence that I still exist when the show ends. 90s mom haircut loading 🌈," Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) captioned the post, reminding fans of the recent health issues she continues to face — including a 2022 lupus diagnosis the 30-year-old revealed last year.

In 2024, Halsey also announced that she was diagnosed with a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, which is a type of blood cancer that causes an overproduction of white blood cells called T-lymphocytes.

Article continues below advertisement

Halsey Checks in With Fans

halsey medical port chest exposes body photo
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey shares her 3-year-old son, Ender Ridley Aydin, with ex Alev Aydin.

When posing with the medical port in their chest, Halsey's nipples were slightly exposed as she sported a white tank top and didn't appear to be wearing any pants.

Standing inside of what seemed to be either a hospital or hotel bathroom, her bare butt could be seen reflecting in the mirror behind her. Halsey's hair was cut short and looked freshly died with a rich, dark brown color. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings and appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

Alongside the selfie, Halsey also shared recent pictures she took while traveling for their For My Last Trick tour.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
halsey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

halsey medical port chest exposes body photo
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey revealed last year that she was diagnosed with lupus in 2022.

In one of the photos, the "Colors" singer was seen hanging out inside next to her 3-year-old son, Ender Ridley Aydin, whom she shares with ex Alev Aydin. Another snap featured a rainbow friendship bracelet with the words "open the schools" spelled out in beaded letters.

A fourth photo showcased a zoomed-in shot of Halsey's freckled face, as she had her hair pushed back with a black headband and used an old school pair of wired headphones.

Halsey stuck her tongue out while getting their hair and makeup done in an additional selfie, while a video appeared to show her and fiancé Avan Jogia's legs stretched out as they lounged and watched TV.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Applaud Halsey's Realness

Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

In the comments section of their post, fans applauded Halsey for being authentic and open about her health battle.

"As someone who has had a kidney transplant and been in and out of hospitals my whole life, watching you perform with a port in your chest was the most empowered and lifted up I have ever felt," one admirer expressed of the "Eastside" hitmaker, as another admitted: "Port representation we love to see it."

Article continues below advertisement

halsey medical port chest exposes body photo
Source: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey additionally is battling a rare form of blood cancer.

Meanwhile, another social media user shared, "I love how you aren't afraid for your port to be visible, it means a lot to me as someone who's chronically ill 💙."

Others called out how her bare butt was featured in the photo, with someone writing, "Idk if the first picture was intentional or not... but it has to be..? But why do that when the pic of the port would be powerful on its own... or maybe that's part of the picture is both can be included? Idk."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.