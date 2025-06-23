Halsey Reveals Medical Port in Her Chest as She Exposes Her Butt and Nipples in Raw New Photo
Hot girls put their health first!
Halsey checked in with fans via Instagram on Sunday, June 22, as she uploaded a photo dump highlighting recent moments — including a stunning selfie that showcased the famed singer's medical port in her chest amid ongoing health woes.
"Evidence that I still exist when the show ends. 90s mom haircut loading 🌈," Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) captioned the post, reminding fans of the recent health issues she continues to face — including a 2022 lupus diagnosis the 30-year-old revealed last year.
In 2024, Halsey also announced that she was diagnosed with a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, which is a type of blood cancer that causes an overproduction of white blood cells called T-lymphocytes.
Halsey Checks in With Fans
When posing with the medical port in their chest, Halsey's nipples were slightly exposed as she sported a white tank top and didn't appear to be wearing any pants.
Standing inside of what seemed to be either a hospital or hotel bathroom, her bare butt could be seen reflecting in the mirror behind her. Halsey's hair was cut short and looked freshly died with a rich, dark brown color. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings and appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.
Alongside the selfie, Halsey also shared recent pictures she took while traveling for their For My Last Trick tour.
In one of the photos, the "Colors" singer was seen hanging out inside next to her 3-year-old son, Ender Ridley Aydin, whom she shares with ex Alev Aydin. Another snap featured a rainbow friendship bracelet with the words "open the schools" spelled out in beaded letters.
A fourth photo showcased a zoomed-in shot of Halsey's freckled face, as she had her hair pushed back with a black headband and used an old school pair of wired headphones.
Halsey stuck her tongue out while getting their hair and makeup done in an additional selfie, while a video appeared to show her and fiancé Avan Jogia's legs stretched out as they lounged and watched TV.
Fans Applaud Halsey's Realness
In the comments section of their post, fans applauded Halsey for being authentic and open about her health battle.
"As someone who has had a kidney transplant and been in and out of hospitals my whole life, watching you perform with a port in your chest was the most empowered and lifted up I have ever felt," one admirer expressed of the "Eastside" hitmaker, as another admitted: "Port representation we love to see it."
Meanwhile, another social media user shared, "I love how you aren't afraid for your port to be visible, it means a lot to me as someone who's chronically ill 💙."
Others called out how her bare butt was featured in the photo, with someone writing, "Idk if the first picture was intentional or not... but it has to be..? But why do that when the pic of the port would be powerful on its own... or maybe that's part of the picture is both can be included? Idk."