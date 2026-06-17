'Handsome Guy': Donald Trump Gets Distracted by Male Reporter During Press Conference

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President Donald Trump paused a diplomatic G7 meeting to compliment an Emirati reporter's looks, a moment that quickly went viral online. The exchange occurred during a bilateral meeting between Trump and UAE President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the G7 Summit in France. While addressing the press, Trump paused his remarks to single out Majid AlFarsi, a correspondent for Sky News Arabia. Trump turned to Sheik Mohamed and asked, "What a nice-looking person. Is he from your country?"

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Donald Trump Likens a Reporter to a Movie Star

Trump gets distracted by a reporter's looks: "What a nice looking person. Is he from your country? He has such a nice way about him. My people are so mean. Handsome guy. Could put him in a movie right now" pic.twitter.com/nAJZLu6oKy — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 16, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow Donald Trump called Majid AlFarsi 'a nice-looking person.'

Sheik Mohamed smiled and replied, "Yes, absolutely," jokingly adding, "Be careful with him." Trump continued, "He has such a nice way about him. My people are so mean. Handsome guy. Could put him in a movie right now," prompting widespread awkward laughter from the room. The viral remark came amid serious diplomatic talks, during which Sheik Mohamed thanked Trump for the United States' commitment to its regional allies. Trump described the relationship between the U.S. and the UAE as "outstanding.”

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Social Media Mocked the POTUS' Comments

Source: MEGA Donald Trump thought the man could be a movie star.

Earlier in the same briefing, Trump also drew chuckles by poking fun at Sheik Mohamed's soft-spoken tone, joking that when you are that wealthy, you can afford to speak quietly. Social media immediately seized on Trump’s comments, with one commenter noting the president’s fixation on men, posting a picture of the UFC cage fight from Sunday’s White House debacle along with the comment, “It’s become something of a new obsession with Trump. Example, from just two nights ago…” “Queer 80-year-old eyes for the young straight guy,” quipped another critic.

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Source: MEGA The president thought the reporter was 'handsome.'

“Happy Pride, Donny!” exclaimed another, along with a viral photo of a robed Trump on a bed circa the early 1980s. “I’ve never met a man that has complimented another man so many times on their looks that was not gay. 😬 … It’s never happened in my lifetime, and I’m old. 😂,” said someone else.

Source: MEGA The POTUS was accused of always pointing out young, muscular men.