'Handsome Guy': Donald Trump Gets Distracted by Male Reporter During Press Conference
June 17 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump paused a diplomatic G7 meeting to compliment an Emirati reporter's looks, a moment that quickly went viral online.
The exchange occurred during a bilateral meeting between Trump and UAE President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the G7 Summit in France. While addressing the press, Trump paused his remarks to single out Majid AlFarsi, a correspondent for Sky News Arabia.
Trump turned to Sheik Mohamed and asked, "What a nice-looking person. Is he from your country?"
Donald Trump Likens a Reporter to a Movie Star
Sheik Mohamed smiled and replied, "Yes, absolutely," jokingly adding, "Be careful with him."
Trump continued, "He has such a nice way about him. My people are so mean. Handsome guy. Could put him in a movie right now," prompting widespread awkward laughter from the room.
The viral remark came amid serious diplomatic talks, during which Sheik Mohamed thanked Trump for the United States' commitment to its regional allies. Trump described the relationship between the U.S. and the UAE as "outstanding.”
Social Media Mocked the POTUS' Comments
Earlier in the same briefing, Trump also drew chuckles by poking fun at Sheik Mohamed's soft-spoken tone, joking that when you are that wealthy, you can afford to speak quietly.
Social media immediately seized on Trump’s comments, with one commenter noting the president’s fixation on men, posting a picture of the UFC cage fight from Sunday’s White House debacle along with the comment, “It’s become something of a new obsession with Trump. Example, from just two nights ago…”
“Queer 80-year-old eyes for the young straight guy,” quipped another critic.
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“Happy Pride, Donny!” exclaimed another, along with a viral photo of a robed Trump on a bed circa the early 1980s.
“I’ve never met a man that has complimented another man so many times on their looks that was not gay. 😬 … It’s never happened in my lifetime, and I’m old. 😂,” said someone else.
The looks-obsessed POTUS frequently relies on the phrase "central casting" to describe people — particularly men — whose physical appearance, height or demeanor matches his preconceived ideas of what a Hollywood actor should look like in a specific role.
According to experts, this focus on the appearance of male aides and appointees is used to project strength and competence to the public.
"First, you have to denigrate women... Second, you have to highlight men who do have these traits [young, muscular, strong, and willing to use violence]... These men look like the AI slop pictures that Trump posts of himself on his social media feeds. The message is clear: This is what men are like, and that's why they should be in charge,” said Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at Fairleigh Dickinson University, who analyzed Trump's deliberate focus on muscular, stereotypically hyper-masculine men for an AFP report.