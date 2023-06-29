Hannah Godwin Reveals Her Wedding to Dylan Barbour Will Be 'Unique and Different': 'I Don't Feel Too Stressed'

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's wedding day is coming up in August, and the duo couldn't be more thrilled for their loved ones to watch them finally tie the knot after getting engaged in 2019.

"We're under the 70 day mark, and it's so weird! There's no wiggle room anymore. The other day we went shopping for wedding bands because that was the only time we have. It's fully happening, but I am so chill. Our wedding planners have been so helpful, but there's still playlists we have to choose and people we have to ask to make speeches, but it's all really exciting," the 28-year-old, who has teamed up with Colgate Optic White to share her teeth-whitening secrets and how she incorporates the easy-to-use ComfortFit LED device into her daily self-care routine and wedding prep, exclusively tells OK!.