Hannah Godwin Reveals Her Wedding to Dylan Barbour Will Be 'Unique and Different': 'I Don't Feel Too Stressed'
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's wedding day is coming up in August, and the duo couldn't be more thrilled for their loved ones to watch them finally tie the knot after getting engaged in 2019.
"We're under the 70 day mark, and it's so weird! There's no wiggle room anymore. The other day we went shopping for wedding bands because that was the only time we have. It's fully happening, but I am so chill. Our wedding planners have been so helpful, but there's still playlists we have to choose and people we have to ask to make speeches, but it's all really exciting," the 28-year-old, who has teamed up with Colgate Optic White to share her teeth-whitening secrets and how she incorporates the easy-to-use ComfortFit LED device into her daily self-care routine and wedding prep, exclusively tells OK!.
"I was just telling Dylan how excited I am. I can't wait!" the Bachelor in Paradise alum adds. "There's always something to do, but for some reason, I don't feel too stressed. I feel stressed with all the decisions I have to make, but I am more excited to see people. I want everyone to meet — especially with Dylan being from California and me being from Alabama."
At the end of the day, the blonde beauty just wants everyone to have fun and make their own "little memories."
As of now, details about the venue and location have remained a secret. "Dylan and I keep talking about the welcome party, and we're like, 'This is going to be pretty cool.' It's going to be unique and different. It's going to set the tone for the week, which I am stoked about. I don't have outfits for my rehearsal dinner yet, and I don't have wedding shoes either. I should probably get those," she quips.
The Setty founder recently went for one of her fittings in Beverly Hills, Calif., and when she tried on her Pronovias dress, she was immediately taken aback by the beautiful design. "It's perfect. I asked Dylan to describe what he thinks I am going to wear, and it was creepy similar to what he said. I was like, 'Has he seen a photo?' It's interesting!" she says.
As for who from Bachelor Nation is invited, Godwin shares , Katie Morton, Heather Martin, Jed Wyatt, Demi Burnett and others are on the list, but it's unclear who will be there since it is a destination wedding. "Whoever can make it, that would be amazing. It would be so much fun to have a bunch of Bachelor people there — they're so fun and such awesome people," she gushes.
Despite getting engaged quickly after meeting on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, the Alabama native is grateful she and Barbour, 29, took their time after leaving the show. "I'm glad we took the years to be in a real relationship," she shares. "We're so normal, and we wanted to make sure we could get through holidays and vacations and get to learn about each other. We were like, 'This works.' When we got engaged, we wanted to enjoy it and have fun and date each other. If we met four years ago, we would probably be getting married now, so it felt natural to us."
"Neither of us have changed, and I think our sense of humor is the same," she says of why she and the entrepreneur work so well together. "He thinks I'm so funny, and I think he's equally as funny. We're good at being patient with each other, and we're good at communicating, which is helpful."
Since Godwin is gearing up for her big day, it made sense she would team up with Colgate Optic White to be camera ready.
"What's nice about the Optic White ComfortFit LED Kit is that it plugs into my phone, so when I am scrolling through social media or something, I can plug it in and be on the go and whiten my teeth," she explains. "And using the Optic White pen is so easy. It enhances my teeth, and within 10 days, you get 10 years of stains removed. It's a game changer, especially for wedding stuff. I am somebody who takes many photos, so I want my teeth to be white for the wedding."
"I've always loved Colgate Whitening products, and I've used the pen forever. It's the only way I keep my teeth white, especially with how much coffee I drink," she adds. "I am fully obsessed with it."