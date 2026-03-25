Everything to Know About 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' — Including Taylor Swift's Surprise Casting

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When Did 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' Premiere?

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus starred as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the hit series.

Sweet niblets! Hannah Montana is officially back! Produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, Disney+'s highly-anticipated Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiered on March 24. "It's not just a TV show," Miley Cyrus, who played the titular role, told Variety. "I see daily how important Hannah is to people. When I travel, people bring me Hannah merch. They ask, 'Are you ever going to do another season?'"

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Where Can Fans Watch 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special'?

Source: Disney Plus/YouTube The Disney Channel series premiered in 2006.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu.

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What Has Miley Cyrus Said About 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special'?

Source: Disney Plus/YouTube The original show had four seasons.

Cyrus declared the teen series "will always be part" of who she is. "What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I'll always be thankful for that connection," she continued. "The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I'm very proud of. This Hannahversary is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who've stood by me for 20 years." In an interview with The Associated Press, the "Flowers" hitmaker said Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special allowed her to see her character and the series from a "new perspective." "Getting to be on the outside now, getting to be grown and be a part of it in a way that I couldn't when I was in the middle of it before, and all the chaos and the schedule and the performing of it all," she noted. "Now it just gets to be a celebration. So it is a new perspective. I love that."

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What Is 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' About?

Source: Disney Plus/YouTube 'Hannah Montana' aired its final episode in 2011.

According to a press release from Disney+, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is "a love letter to fans, filled with heartfelt nostalgia. Miley Cyrus revisits her most memorable moments in an exclusive, in-depth interview hosted by Alex Cooper." The special also features Cyrus' performances of "The Best of Both Worlds," "This Is the Life," "The Climb" and a new original song. "What I love is that I used to think of Hannah as something separate from myself, I would think of her as a character," she told her fans after singing "The Climb." She added, "Even though it was me, I would always think about what would be best for Hannah, and I didn't always think about that as if we were integrated. And what I'm loving about this special is that it's my merging of Hannah and Miley together."

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Who Appears in 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special'?

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus hinted at the anniversary special before it was officially confirmed.

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How Did Taylor Swift End Up in the 'Hannah Montana' Movie?

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus spoke about Taylor Swift's role in one part of the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'