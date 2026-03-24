or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Miley Cyrus' Dad Billy Ray Skips 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' Premiere After Family Drama

Photo of Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray skipped the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' premiere after the father-daughter duo squashed their drama.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, did not show face at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere.

The singer walked the purple carpet alongside mom Tish and older sister Brandi, while her father and former costar skipped out on the Monday, March 23, event in Los Angeles, Calif.

Miley’s fiancé, Maxx Morando, was in attendance, as were Tish and Brandi’s significant others, Dominic Purcell and Matt Southcombe. Dominic’s kids with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson, Joseph and Lily-Rose, were also present.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Miley Cyrus was joined by mom Tish on the purple carpet.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus was joined by mom Tish on the purple carpet.

However, both Billy Ray and Tished appeared in the anniversary special, which premiered on Disney+.

Miley channeled the character of Hannah Montana in a long blonde wig with bangs, complemented by a vintage crop top that exposed her arms, which were covered in tattoos. She paired her shirt with a sparkly silver skirt and matching bangles and rings.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Cyrus Family Drama

Image of Miley Cyrus was estranged from dad Billy Ray for some time.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus was estranged from dad Billy Ray for some time.

Billy Ray’s decision to miss the premiere comes following years of estrangement with his daughter. The duo had a falling out after he and Tish divorced in 2022, as the “Flowers” singer took her mother’s side.

"As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard,” the Disney alum explained in a May 2025 interview. "And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."

Miley added, "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I’m being an adult about it."

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Are Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus on Good Terms Now?

Image of Miley Cyrus sided with mom Tish after she divorced Billy Ray.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus sided with mom Tish after she divorced Billy Ray.

At first, the split was difficult for Miley, but she’s learned to be mature about her parents moving on with other people.

“The little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’ My child self has caught up,” she said.

Image of Billy Ray Cyrus appears in the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus appears in the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'

In May 2025, Miley shared a sweet snapshot with her father indicating their relationship was on the mend.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the year," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.