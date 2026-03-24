Miley Cyrus' Dad Billy Ray Skips 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' Premiere After Family Drama

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Miley Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, did not show face at the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere. The singer walked the purple carpet alongside mom Tish and older sister Brandi, while her father and former costar skipped out on the Monday, March 23, event in Los Angeles, Calif. Miley’s fiancé, Maxx Morando, was in attendance, as were Tish and Brandi’s significant others, Dominic Purcell and Matt Southcombe. Dominic’s kids with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson, Joseph and Lily-Rose, were also present.

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Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus was joined by mom Tish on the purple carpet.

However, both Billy Ray and Tished appeared in the anniversary special, which premiered on Disney+. Miley channeled the character of Hannah Montana in a long blonde wig with bangs, complemented by a vintage crop top that exposed her arms, which were covered in tattoos. She paired her shirt with a sparkly silver skirt and matching bangles and rings.

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Inside the Cyrus Family Drama

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus was estranged from dad Billy Ray for some time.

Billy Ray’s decision to miss the premiere comes following years of estrangement with his daughter. The duo had a falling out after he and Tish divorced in 2022, as the “Flowers” singer took her mother’s side. "As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom’s really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard,” the Disney alum explained in a May 2025 interview. "And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain." Miley added, "Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I’m being an adult about it."

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Are Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus on Good Terms Now?

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus sided with mom Tish after she divorced Billy Ray.

At first, the split was difficult for Miley, but she’s learned to be mature about her parents moving on with other people. “The little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’ My child self has caught up,” she said.

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus appears in the 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.'