Victoria Beckham Claims She's Not a 'Pushy' Parent and Has Always Been 'Supportive' of Her Kids Amid Heated Feud With Son Brooklyn
May 6 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham opened about her parenting style and claimed was never a "pushy" mother amid her ongoing fiery feud with son Brooklyn.
The aspiring chef, 27, slammed his family in a shocking Instagram rant earlier this year where he blasted Posh Spice, 52, and dad David Beckham for caring about "public promotion and endorsement above all else."
On the May 5 episode of Emma Grede's "Aspire" podcast, Victoria discussed the "Beckham Brand" and insisted the label was cultivated naturally.
“People talk about 'Brand Beckham' — that has happened so organically," the Spice Girls crooner said.
Posh Spice Discussed What 'Brand Beckham' Is All About
She then ran through her and the soccer star's various endorsements they landed in their early careers.
"So, David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi, and I was in the Spice Girls and that’s where I learned so much about how to build a brand and marketing," Victoria explained.
"While he was doing Brylcreem and Adidas, the Spice Girls were doing Walker’s crisps, Pepsi, Chupa Chups lollies, deodorant," she said.
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“I think it was the outside world that really talked about 'Brand Beckham' — that’s never really how we saw it. We’re just doing what we do," the fashion designer noted, adding she’s not a “pushy” parent.
"We've always tried to protect the children as much as we can,” she said. “We've always been very close. Communication is really key."
Victoria Beckham Shares 4 Kids With Husband David
The singer — who also shares kids Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, with David — divulged that her family sits down to eat dinner together every night.
"We're quite a traditional family, more than people would recognize without even saying it. We're not on our phones and we're all just talking about what's happened during the day. So, being very close is really, really important to us," she added.
"We want the kids to be hardworking, kind," she went on, also saying her main job as a mother is to "help them fulfill their full potential."
Brooklyn Beckham Slammed His Family on Social Media Earlier This Year
“It’s never about being pushy or forcing. It’s being there to support," Victoria explained. "It's very different parenting adult children to parenting smaller children. I'm just trying to do the best I can and they grow up so quickly.”
Brooklyn bashed his parents in a flurry of Instagram Stories back in January and claimed he was being "controlled" as he didn't want to "reconcile" with them.
He also accused David and Victoria of trying to meddle in his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz, having tied the knot with her in 2022.