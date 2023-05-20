OK Magazine
Harrison Ford Hints at Potential Retirement After New 'Indiana Jones' Flick: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'

May 19 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Harrison Ford has helmed the role of the dashing archeologist Indiana Jones for over 40 years, ever since the 1981 release of Raiders of the Lost Ark — but according to the 80-year-old, he might consider hanging up Indy's famed hat for good.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18, and on Friday, May 19, Ford admitted at a press conference that he needed time to "sit down and rest a little bit" after being asked if he would officially be retiring from the role.

Source: mega

"I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say," he told the reporters, noting that this most recent sequel to the franchise will "round up the story."

"Everything has come together to support me in my old age, and I love the work," he continued. "So I just want to work and I want to tell stories, good stories, and I have been so lucky in my life to have that opportunity."

Source: mega

At another point in the conference, the Blade Runner actor opened up on his experience with the "very realistic" de-aging CGI technology used in the film.

"I know that that is my face. It's not a kind of Photoshop magic, that's what I looked like 35 years ago," he explained of the amazing tech. "I think it was used very skillfully, so I'm very happy with it."

Source: mega
Despite being pleased with the results, Ford confessed he doesn't look back at the digital images and wish he was "that guy again."

"Because I don't. I'm happy to be, you know what? I'm real happy with age — I love being older," he added. "It was great to be young, but s*** fire, I could be dead, and I'm still working."

Source: OK!

According to IMDb, in the latest installment of the action franchise, Indy will have to "retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on Friday, June 30.

People reported Ford's comments on retiring Indiana Jones.

