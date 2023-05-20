Harrison Ford Hints at Potential Retirement After New 'Indiana Jones' Flick: 'I Need to Sit Down and Rest a Little Bit'

Harrison Ford has helmed the role of the dashing archeologist Indiana Jones for over 40 years, ever since the 1981 release of Raiders of the Lost Ark — but according to the 80-year-old, he might consider hanging up Indy's famed hat for good.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18, and on Friday, May 19, Ford admitted at a press conference that he needed time to "sit down and rest a little bit" after being asked if he would officially be retiring from the role.