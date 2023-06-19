Harrison Ford 'Never' Set Out to Be Rich and Famous': 'I Just Wanted to Be an Actor'

After becoming a leading man due to the success of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which came out in 1981, Harrison Ford was shocked when his career took off.

“I never thought that I would be a leading man,” the 80-year-old said in a new interview. “I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle… I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show.”

“No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous,” he continued. “I just wanted to be an actor.”