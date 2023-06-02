Harrison Ford Reveals Truth Behind '90s Feud With 'The Devil's Own' Costar Brad Pitt

"But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before [1990’s Presumed Innocent] but Brad had not. Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle. And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing," the Indiana Jones star detailed of when things took a turn for the worse.

During The Devil's Own, Pitt's character, Frankie McGuire, comes to the United States in search of black-market missiles as a member of the Irish Republican Army. He stays with Ford's character, Irish-American NYPD Sergeant Tom O’Meara, and the two became as close as brothers — except O'Meara didnt't know the full story behind McGuire's mission. At some point, O'Meara catches one of his fellow NYPD officers illegally shoot a criminal, forcing him to choose between loyalty and morality.