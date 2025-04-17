Zara and Mike Tindall 'Have a Lot of Time' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Despite Family Feud
In an unexpected twist in the royal saga, Zara and Mike Tindall are proving to be steadfast allies for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they navigate their post-royal lives!
An insider revealed that the couples are planning cozy get-togethers in stunning Montecito and sun-kissed Portugal — and Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will join the fun, too!
"Zara and Mike don’t shout about their relationship with Sussexes from the rooftops, because it is still frowned upon by a lot of people in the royal family," the source confided.
The source added: "But it’s known that they, along with Eugenie and Jack, have a lot of time for Harry and Meghan."
Keeping their distance from the royal drama, the Tindalls chose to live life under the radar. Despite Zara, 43, having every right to wear a royal title, her mother, Princess Anne, opted for a more grounded upbringing — a sentiment her brother shares.
Adding fuel to the friendship fire, the source dished that the bonds run deeper with shared social circles.
"Mike and Zara are very close friends with Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier, who are two of Harry and Meghan’s best friends," the insider revealed.
The insider added: "Delfina was even in an episode of Meghan’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, that’s how close they are."
As Meghan, 43, and Harry, 40, embrace their new lifestyle guru status, the criticism back in London intensifies, particularly from those still loyal to the Crown. Queen Camilla seems to be stoking tensions, stirring the pot between Meghan and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who — as reported — share more in common than they might realize.
Without the queen’s meddling, "There’s no reason why they shouldn’t get along, even if they were never destined to be BFFs," according to an insider.
Sadly, those ties are now frayed, with contact between Kate and Meghan described as "extremely limited."
Additionally, Prince William's bond with Harry is also broken.
"It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William]'s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same," Knauf Jason Knauf, who previously worked as a communications secretary for royal brothers and their wives, said on 60 Minutes Australia on February 23.
"But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them," he continued.