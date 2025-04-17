Zara and Mike Tindall 'Have a Lot of Time' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Despite Family Feud

In an unexpected twist in the royal saga, Zara and Mike Tindall are proving to be steadfast allies for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they navigate their post-royal lives!

An insider revealed that the couples are planning cozy get-togethers in stunning Montecito and sun-kissed Portugal — and Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, will join the fun, too!

"Zara and Mike don’t shout about their relationship with Sussexes from the rooftops, because it is still frowned upon by a lot of people in the royal family," the source confided.

The source added: "But it’s known that they, along with Eugenie and Jack, have a lot of time for Harry and Meghan."