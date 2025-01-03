Meghan Markle Is Doing 'Exactly What She Likes' Nearly 5 Years After Leaving the Royal Family: She Didn't Want to Be 'Controlled'
Meghan Markle is back on her social media grind nearly five years after leaving her role as a senior royal, as the Duchess of Sussex recently returned to Instagram on Wednesday, January 1.
“We certainly know who Meghan is,” royal expert Hugo Vickers told an outlet after the duchess secured the handle @meghan. “If you ask anybody what the name Meghan meant, we know. We've got it in one.”
“If you said the Queen, you didn't have to say Queen of Denmark, the Queen of Queen of the Netherlands, or anything like that,” he added. “It was obviously the Queen, our Queen, because everybody knew her as such all over the world.”
Meghan had her big break when she was cast in Suits, but the Duchess of Sussex became a global figure when she began dating Prince Harry.
“The reason that we know that, of course, is not because of her career as an actress in Suits and other things — it’s because she married Prince Harry," Vickers continued.
Meghan and Harry are rumored to be separating professionally, but royal watchers wonder if they can succeed outside of the famous family.
“When she was over here she didn't like being controlled,” he said. “Now she can do exactly what she likes.”
“The interesting question is: is she, as Meghan, able to go her own path? Does she still need the Prince Harry connection? And I suspect the answer is that she does," Vickers added.
OK! previously reported Meghan took to Instagram to promote her new series, With Love, Meghan.
"I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it," the Duchess of Sussex penned in an Instagram caption posted on Thursday, January 2. "Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan."
In the trailer, Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer made appearances, and the former bragged about how "glamorous" her time with Meghan was.
The upcoming series is reminiscent of Meghan's past experiences running The Tig, as she often shared recipes and advice on the platform.
"I can’t wait!! I loved her blog so much so this feels so nostalgic I can’t wait to see what else she does this year," one X user wrote.
While some fans were enthusiastic about Meghan's posting on Instagram, others viewed it as hypocritical.
"I thought they wanted privacy," one person wrote on the website, formerly known as Twitter. "They should keep it that way."
Aside from her Netflix production, Meghan began promoting American Riviera Orchard in March of last year, but the luxury jams failed to hit retailers. However, now that With Love, Meghan is airing, the company could become available for purchase.
“Everyone has to abide by Netflix’s schedule these days. They are by far the biggest player in town," a source told an outlet, referring to the delayed release of American Riviera Orchard.
