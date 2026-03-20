Harry Styles' 'Stratospheric Success' Blamed for Ongoing 'One Direction' Rift 

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Harry Styles is promoting the launch of his new album.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said: "Harry's career has exploded to a level that's miles beyond where the others ended up, and that kind of imbalance inevitably creates tension. When one member of a former group becomes one of the biggest solo stars in the world, it changes the dynamic completely. There's a lot of pride involved and, if we're being honest, some bruised egos too. It has quietly fueled resentment for a long time." The source added: "None of them are ever going to publicly point the finger at Harry's success because they all know what the band meant to each other and to the fans. There's still a lot of history there and a lot of shared memories. But privately, people close to them know that the sheer scale of Harry's solo career has inevitably created distance. When one person reaches that level of fame and influence, it shifts the balance in relationships in ways that are hard to ignore."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Harry Styles' solo career reportedly created distance.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Harry Styles rose to fame as part of One Direction.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Harry Styles is focused on his health.