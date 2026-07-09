Harry Styles Nearly Gives Fans a 'Free View' After Wardrobe Malfunction During Wembley Finale

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Harry Styles almost flashed a crowd of 90,000 people during his final concert at Wembley Stadium. The singer wrapped up his 12-night residency, titled Together, Together, at the iconic London stadium on Saturday, July 4. The concert turned out to be massively successful, with a packed crowd witnessing the pop star perform his greatest hits. However, during his final song, he noticed a wardrobe malfunction that threatened to expose him and nearly caused an embarrassing onstage moment.

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Internet in a Frenzy Over Harry Styles' Wardrobe Malfunction at Wembley

Source: MEGA Harry Styles almost flashed '90k' fans at Wembley stadium while finishing his 12-night residency.

In videos of the incident shared online, the One Direction star could be seen performing his signature "whale" move at the end of his concert closer, "As It Was," before dropping to his knees onstage. The hitmaker then appeared to glance down as he tried to catch his breath. That was when he noticed that his zipper was down, and he had nearly flashed the audience. Seemingly unfazed, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer then zipped up his fly while still on his knees onstage as fans screamed.

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When you’re overcome with emotion but then you look down and realize you almost gave over 90k people a free view of your premium package 🫪 pic.twitter.com/m3oWSN9mF0 — Nicki ×͜× (@nickiwithack33) July 5, 2026 Source: @nickiwithack33/X Fans went into a frenzy after Harry Styles suffers a wardrobe malfunction at Wembley.

Fans, however, took the opportunity to draw attention to the Don't Worry Darling star's near-scandalous wardrobe malfunction after the video clips went viral online. One user shared the video on X, with the caption, "When you’re overcome with emotion but then you look down and realize you almost gave over 90k people a free view of your premium package."

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Harry Styles Performed Taylor Swift Inspired Break Up Song on Her Wedding Day

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles reportedly performed his Taylor Swift-inspired breakup song 'Two Ghosts' on her wedding day.

Per Page Six, the One Direction star took the stage at Wembley on Friday, July 3, to perform his 2017 hit "Two Ghosts," which was reportedly inspired by his breakup with Taylor Swift. The former couple dated from 2012 to 2013. Interestingly, it was the same night the "Style" singer married Travis Kelce. The "Aperture" singer was reportedly invited to the wedding because of his engagement to Swift's longtime friend Zoë Kravitz. Although the actress attended the ceremony, Styles was unable to attend as his residency conflicted with the date.

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Harry Styles Made Headlines After Collapsing Onstage

Source: MEGA Harry Styles concerned fans after he collapsed onstage while performing in London on June 26.

Although Styles' recent wardrobe malfunction has caught the internet's attention, his Wembley residency also made headlines last month for a completely different reason. On June 26, the "Golden" singer sparked serious health concerns among fans after he collapsed onstage following his final song and his "whale" move.

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles choked on water while performing the 'whale' move at Wembley last month.