Harry Styles 'Relieved' Ex Olivia Wilde Is Moving on With Dane DiLiegro: 'He Wants to See Her Happy'
Harry Styles wasn't the least bit bothered when ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde stepped out with new flame Dane DiLiegro, as the singer only wants the best for the actress.
"He still cares about her and wants to see her happy," a source explained of Styles' thoughts on the new couple.
The insider noted "it’s just a massive relief to see that she’s finally met someone new," as the One Direction alum, 31, allegedly felt guilty about how he ended his nearly two-year relationship with the brunette beauty, 41.
"Harry was gutted when he realized he wanted out of his relationship with Olivia, because he knew she would take it hard, and in fairness, he had made a ton of promises to her," the source spilled.
"He always feels bad when he has to break a girl’s heart, but with Olivia he felt a hundred times worse because she’d put so much on the line for him, he felt so [bad] letting her down," the source explained. "And then it took so long for her to let go, she was wearing his shirts in public for ages after they split up, it was rough."
The two — who met on the set of Don't Worry Darling — dated from January 2021 to late 2022, but prior to that, she welcomed two kids with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, whom she split from in late 2020 after nine years together.
While the "Adore You" crooner moved on with actress Taylor Russell in 2023 — whom he split from last year — Wilde wasn't romantically linked to anyone until January, when she was spotted at an NBA game with DiLigero, 36, who sat with his arm around her shoulders.
Though the pair is still in the early stages, an insider gushed the House alum is "smitten" with the Running Point actor.
"They’re taking things slow but it’s going well so far and everyone’s hopeful that this will stick," the source admitted. "She’s very private so it’s a big deal that she went to the Lakers’ game with him, it means she’s ready to be more public."
"This is the first guy she’s really fallen for since Harry," the insider added. "For so long she had Harry as the be all, end all, no one could come close and then she met Dane. He’s not just incredibly gorgeous, he’s very funny, and so sweet."
Life & Style reported on Styles being happy for Wilde's new romance.