Olivia Wilde 'Totally Smitten' With New Man Dane Diliegro: 'This Is the First Guy She's Really Fallen for Since Harry Styles'

While it's the early stages of the two being an apparent item, Wilde, 40, is "totally smitten" with Diliegro, a source recently spilled to a news publication.

"This is the first guy she’s really fallen for since Harry [Styles]," the insider admitted, referring to Wilde's former relationship with her Don't Worry Darling costar, which lasted for almost two years. "For so long she had Harry as the be all, end all, no one could come close and then she met Dane. He’s not just incredibly gorgeous, he’s very funny, and so sweet."