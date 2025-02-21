or
Olivia Wilde 'Totally Smitten' With New Man Dane Diliegro: 'This Is the First Guy She's Really Fallen for Since Harry Styles'

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Olivia Wilde is finally moving on from Harry Styles.

The famed actress' rumored new romance with Dane Diliegro caught the public's attention when she and the Prey star were spotted on what looked like a date at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Boston Celtics on January 23.

While it's the early stages of the two being an apparent item, Wilde, 40, is "totally smitten" with Diliegro, a source recently spilled to a news publication.

"This is the first guy she’s really fallen for since Harry [Styles]," the insider admitted, referring to Wilde's former relationship with her Don't Worry Darling costar, which lasted for almost two years. "For so long she had Harry as the be all, end all, no one could come close and then she met Dane. He’s not just incredibly gorgeous, he’s very funny, and so sweet."

"They’re taking things slow but it’s going well so far and everyone’s hopeful that this will stick. She’s very private so it’s a big deal that she went to the Lakers’ game with him, it means she’s ready to be more public," the confidante continued regarding the duo's basketball game outing — where Diliegro, 36, had his arm around Wilde's shoulder.

Addressing the outing during a chat with People, Diliegro acknowledged his attendance at the game with Wilde making headlines, admitting he was "surprised" by the spike in attention he received.

"I woke up the next morning to a couple texts from some people, but it's all good, it's part of the game," he mentioned. "I am very happy with my personal life, I'm washed over with feelings of admiration and adoration and I'm happy. It's nice to finally be able to breathe fresh air, so life is good."

The source noted: "Her friends are definitely rooting for this, she was left pretty heartbroken by Harry so they want to see her find someone decent that can help her get past that."

"Even better if [Dane is] a long-term bet, she’s a single mom with a busy schedule, having a partner is much better than the hamster wheel of dating," the insider declared. "But the first step is forgetting about Harry for good and Dane seems to be helping her accomplish that."

Wilde and Styles — who were first linked romantically after attending the former One Direction band member's manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding together — split in November 2022, with a source at the time telling People the former flames had "different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Prior to her high-profile romance with Styles, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis from 2013 to 2020.

The exes share their son, Otis, 10, and daughter, Daisy, 8.

At the time they called off their plans to marry, Wilde and Sudeikis claimed their different lifestyles and conflicting work schedules were contributing factors of their split.

Life & Style spoke to a source about Wilde's rumored new relationship.

