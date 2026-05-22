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'Private' Harry Styles and Fiancée Zoë Kravitz May Have an 'Intimate, Family-Focused' Winter Wedding in the U.K., Reveals Jeweler

Photo of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz
Source: mega

Neither Harry Styles nor Zoë Kravitz have commented on their engagement.

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May 22 2026, Updated 11:47 a.m. ET

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Harry Styles and fiancée Zoë Kravitz have kept their romance away from the limelight since they first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2025, which is why there's a good chance they won't have an over-the-top wedding.

While no details have been confirmed, one report alleged they'll tie the knot around Christmas this year in the U.K., which Neil Dutta, Managing Director at jeweler Angelic Diamonds, thinks would be a perfect fit.

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The 'Private' Couple Will Likely Want an 'Intimate Atmosphere'

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Photo of A jeweler revealed numerous celebrity couples have been moving 'away' from big weddings.
Source: mega

A jeweler revealed numerous celebrity couples have been moving 'away' from big weddings.

Dutta explained there's "been a move away from huge celebrity weddings over the last few years," adding, "a smaller winter wedding in the U.K. feels much more personal and believable" for the duo since "they’ve kept so much of their relationship private."

"Christmas weddings also naturally lend themselves to a more intimate atmosphere," he elaborated. "For celebrity couples especially, there’s something quite appealing about creating an environment that feels warm and family-focused rather than purely designed for photographs."

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How Much Did the Ring Cost?

Photo of The jeweler thinks the engagement ring costed around $675K.
Source: mega

The jeweler thinks the engagement ring costed around $675K.

Dutta also gave his guesses on the ring details, sharing the singer, 32, "appears to have gone very fashion-forward rather than the classic celebrity solitaire. The elongated diamond, set in yellow gold with what looks to be a bezel-style mount, gives the ring a much sleeker and more modern feel."

The diamond expert believes the bauble, which the Big Little Lies alum, 37, first stepped out with in April, likely costs around $675K.

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Photo of The pair's engagement was confirmed in April.
Source: mega

The pair's engagement was confirmed in April.

Dutta was more focused on the setting than the actual rock, noting, "A bezel mount is a more design-conscious choice because it surrounds the stone with metal rather than leaving it fully exposed."

"It makes the ring feel sleeker, easier to wear day-to-day, and slightly less showy, despite the diamond's size," he said. "It suits Zoë Kravitz’s style very well because she’s always leaned towards jewelry that feels understated and effortless rather than overly polished or overly traditional. The ring looks expensive, but not in a way that feels obvious."

Photo of An insider said the pop star feels the engagement was 'right' despite dating for less than one year.
Source: mega

An insider said the pop star feels the engagement was 'right' despite dating for less than one year.

Though the stars became engaged after less than one year of dating, an insider revealed the One Direction alum feels confident in his decision to get down on one knee.

"Harry is fully aware that the relationship has progressed at an unusually fast pace, but in his mind, it doesn't feel rushed — it feels right," the source spilled to OK!. "He's reached a point in his life where he's no longer interested in fleeting connections or the chaos that can come with them. What he wants now is something enduring, something that has real depth and purpose, and he genuinely believes Zoë embodies all of that."

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