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Olivia Wilde Gets Candid About Being Silenced Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Chaos and Harry Styles Rumors

Photo of Olivia Wilde
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde reflects on being told to stay silent during the Don't Worry Darling controversy.

June 24 2026, Updated 5:07 p.m. ET

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Olivia Wilde said she regrets staying silent amid the controversy surrounding Don't Worry Darling and the Harry Styles rumors.

“I was told, ‘Don't say a f--—- word. Just go out there and smile,’” Wilde recalled in an interview with The Cut, published June 24.

Looking back, the actress and director said she wishes she had handled the situation differently.

“I resent that, but it taught me it's not the way I want to handle things,” she added.

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Image of Olivia Wilde said the controversy surrounding the movie took away her innocence.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde said the controversy surrounding the movie took away her innocence.

The 42-year-old reflected on the backlash surrounding the 2022 film, including rumors about her relationship with Florence Pugh and romance with Styles.

"I deeply hate the feeling of being misunderstood, too," Wilde said, adding that staying silent is not always the best approach.

She also revealed that the flood of rumors around the movie took away her sense of innocence.

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Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence Over Set Drama Claims

Image of Olivia Wilde denied reports claiming she had a screaming match with Florence Pugh on set.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde denied reports claiming she had a screaming match with Florence Pugh on set.

Wilde said she wanted to challenge a September 2022 Vulture report that suggested she and Pugh had issues on set.

"I have never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set," she stated. "I wanted to be like, None of this is true."

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Image of Olivia Wilde recalled facing backlash from fans while attending Styles concerts.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde recalled facing backlash from fans while attending Styles concerts.

Regarding the public perception of her, Wilde remarked, "They assign you an obvious archetype: the damsel in distress, the good girl, the pretty girl."

She continued, "I became a full-on villain. Like Cruella."

During that time, crew members from Don't Worry Darling told People that they denied any allegations of on-set conflict, labeling claims of unprofessional behavior as "completely false."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Romance Faced Intense Scrutiny

Image of Olivia Wilde described her relationship with Harry Styles as loving and wonderful and joyful.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde described her relationship with Harry Styles as loving and wonderful and joyful.

Wilde reflected on her nearly two-year romance with the singer, saying the relationship was "loving and wonderful and joyful."

On her "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she told Alex Cooper the 10-year age difference between her and Styles drew a lot of public criticism.

"People were f——- p——-," Wilde revealed. "I think that people were mad," she continued. "It's almost like the happiness made them mad." The actress noted that some reactions stemmed from the intense parasocial relationships many fans have with the singer. "I would go to shows and dance, and people were like, Oh, b—-. You s—. Oh, man. I don't know. It really did upset people, though," Wilde remembered.

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