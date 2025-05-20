or
Harvey Weinstein Insists He Only 'Made a Pass' at Gwyneth Paltrow as He Complains About His Conviction in Angry Prison Interview: Watch

Photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein is in the midst of a rape retrial.

By:

May 20 2025, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Harvey Weinstein continues to claim his innocence from behind bars — where he's serving a 16-year sentence for a rape conviction in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Candace Owens for his first on-camera interview since his May 2018 arrest, the disgraced Hollywood film producer whined about not being guilty amid his ongoing rape retrial in Manhattan. Weinstein is currently being retried for separate rape and sexual assault charges after his conviction and 23-year prison sentence was overturned due to a prejudicial testimony.

Harvey Weinstein Calls Gwyneth Paltrow's Claims 'Fabrication'

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

In the interview airing in full on Tuesday, May 20, Weinstein admitted he "definitely made a pass" at Gwyneth Paltrow, but denied ever touching her.

Paltrow was among many A-list stars to accuse the convicted s-- offender of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo Movement in 2017.

Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct in 2017.

The Iron Man actress alleged Weinstein would prey on her on the set of his films, claimed he invited her to his hotel room, put is hands on her and suggested a massage after she was cast in the 1996 film Emma.

"It’s a complete fabrication about my relationship with Gwyneth. I didn’t put my hands on her. I didn’t touch her," Weinstein declared, insisting he did not "commit these crimes" and swearing on "it before God and on the people watching now and on my family."

Disgraced Film Producer Addresses Rose McGowan Settlement

Harvey Weinstein

Source: MEGA

Rose McGowan alleged Harvey Weinstein orally raped her in 1997.

Weinstein also came for Rose McGowan while admitting to giving her hush money in an attempt to save his marriage to fashion designer Georgina Chapman — whom he tied the knot with in 2003 but divorced in 2021 following a series of sexual abuse and rape allegations made against him.

"I settled with Rose McGowan," the Pulp Fiction producer confessed. "I gave her $100,000, don’t tell my wife, don’t get me into trouble. It’s all conflated, and it’s all led to the idea that I’m going to be the one they persecute."

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

The disgraced film producer called Ashley Judd's claims 'ridiculous.'

McGowan accused Weinstein of orally raping her after she was selection to star in Scream in 1997.

Weinstein additionally called out Ashley Judd, labeling her sexual harassment claims "ridiculous."

Candace Owens Supports Harvey Weinstein

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens doesn't believe Harvey Weinstein 'is a rapist.'

For his ongoing retrial, the former Hollywood bigwig pleaded not guilty and faces up to 25 years behind bars if re-convicted.

Throughout the interview, Owens controversially showed support for Weinstein, admitting his case "made [her] lose faith in the judicial system."

"I don't think Harvey is a moral man, I just also do not believe that he is a rapist," she explained.

