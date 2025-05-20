Harvey Weinstein Insists He Only 'Made a Pass' at Gwyneth Paltrow as He Complains About His Conviction in Angry Prison Interview: Watch

Harvey Weinstein continues to claim his innocence from behind bars — where he's serving a 16-year sentence for a rape conviction in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Candace Owens for his first on-camera interview since his May 2018 arrest, the disgraced Hollywood film producer whined about not being guilty amid his ongoing rape retrial in Manhattan. Weinstein is currently being retried for separate rape and sexual assault charges after his conviction and 23-year prison sentence was overturned due to a prejudicial testimony.