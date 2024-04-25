Ashley Judd Heartbroken Over Harvey Weinstein Ruling After New York Court Overturns Disgraced Producer's S-- Crime Charges
Harvey Weinstein's felony s-- crime charges have shockingly been overturned by New York's highest court.
On Thursday, April 25, the New York Court of Appeals declared in a 4-3 decision that a major mistake by the trial judge who presided over the disgraced Hollywood producer's 2020 case made the jury's verdict from roughly four years ago invalid.
After news broke, Ashley Judd — the first actress to come forward with accusations against Weinstein, 72 — expressed her distraught reaction to the court's ruling.
"That is unfair to survivors," the 56-year-old admitted to a news publication. "We still live in our truth. And we know what happened."
As for what caused the case to be overturned, the judge allowed for prosecutors to call multiple women claiming to have been assaulted by Weinstein to the stand — even though their allegations were not part of the charges against him.
Due to the mistake, identified by the appeals court as an error, it was determined that the movie producer did not have a fair trial.
The four judges in the majority side of the ruling explained because of the mistake, the jury decided their verdict partly based on his past behavior, and not solely on the crimes he was charged with.
It is now up to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg – who currently has his hands full with an ongoing trial against former President Donald Trump — to decide if there should be a retrial against Weinstein.
At this moment, Weinstein still remains locked up in an upstate prison in Rome, N.Y., as he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2022 for raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel.
Therefore, the retrial doesn’t appear to mean he’ll be even close to a free man for the foreseeable future.
Weinstein’s criminal history influenced the start of the #MeToo movement in 2020 after more than 100 women accused him of sexual misconduct — and he was only convicted of assaulting two of them.
In response to the news, Weinstein’s later, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement to the news outlet that the court’s decision was "not just a victory for Mr. Weinstein, but for every criminal defendant in the state of New York, and we compliment the Court of Appeals for upholding the most basic principles that a criminal defendant should have in a trial."
Regarding the imprisoned producer’s reaction to his charges being overturned, the attorney revealed: "This happened 10 minutes ago. He doesn’t even know yet."
Jane Manning, the director of the Women’s Equal Justice project and a former s-- crimes prosecutor, described the situation as "a shocking and disheartening day for survivors of sexual assault."
"This just shows how much more work we all have to do, to bring the ideals of the #MeToo movement forward," she noted.
The New York Times spoke to Judd after the ruling.