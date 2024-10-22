Harvey Weinstein, 72, Diagnosed With Cancer Weeks Before Disgraced Film Producer's Retrial on Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer.
The disgraced film producer, 72, is battling chronic myeloid leukemia from behind bars at Rikers Island prison in New York ahead of his scheduled November 12 retrial start date, per NBC News sources.
Next month, Weinstein is set to appear in front of Manhattan prosecutors who are attempting to combine new and old rape and sexual assault charges for an updated case against the prisoner.
According to the news outlet's insiders, Weinstein is being treated at his prison for chronic myeloid leukemia — which, per The National Cancer Institute, is a "type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes a large number of abnormal blood cells."
The convicted criminal's legal healthcare representative, Craig Rothfeld, released a statement following Weinstein's cancer revelation, declaring: "Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."
Weinstein’s cancer diagnosis is the latest health woe the fallen film producer has faced in recent years.
- 'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
- Legendary Actress & Fitness Icon Jane Fonda, 84, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Powerful Social Media Post
- Soap Opera Star Eric Braeden Reveals He Feels 'Pretty Good' Amid Treatment for Prostate Cancer, Reveals He Was 'Misdiagnosed' at First
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just last month, the convicted s-- offender, whose alleged actions feuded Hollywood’s #MeToo movement, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and underwent emergency heart surgery after an abundance of fluids were found in his lungs and heart following his complaints of chest pains.
Back in July, Weinstein was hospitalized for COVID-19 and double pneumonia.
As Weinstein battles a myriad of medical problems, he also is set to appear in court for a retrial — with prosecutors taking his initial 2020 charges of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act and combing them with a new criminal indictment.
The 2020 charges were overturned in April of this year after the court ruled that the original trial judge allowed women to testify regarding accusations that were outside of the charges presented against Weinstein, causing the court to rule the testimony prejudicial, as it served no material purpose.
Lawyers going up against Weinstein wanted to consolidate the charges so he could be tried in court for all counts together.
While his 2020 charges were overturned as he was serving a 23-year sentence for the convictions, Weinstein was not allowed to walk free, as he was convicted of rape in 2022 in Los Angeles and was sentenced to a separate 16 years behind bars. His legal team is appealing the latest conviction.
Since he was first accused of rape in 2017, Weinstein has vehemently denied all allegations against him, insisting his sexual encounters in and around the film industry were all consensual.
Some of the most famous faces to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct include Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Lupita Nyong'o, Cara Delevingne and several more.