Rose McGowan Tells Rape Survivors to Stand Strong After Harvey Weinstein's Conviction Overturned: 'We Will Rise'
Rose McGowan won't let a recent ruling in favor of Harvey Weinstein defeat her.
After New York's highest court shockingly overturned Weinstein's 2020 conviction on felony s-- crime charges on Thursday, April 25, McGowan — who accused the disgraced producer of sexually assaulting her in 1997 — sent an uplifting message to fellow survivors.
"They will never overturn who we are," the 50-year-old captioned an empowering video shared to her Instagram profile. "Blessings to all who gave their all #spirit #courage #unity."
In the clip, McGowan declared: "I’m proud of how far we’ve come. How much we’ve awakened. What we know of ourselves to be true. And what we know of others to be true."
"No matter what they overturn, they cannot take away who we are, what we are, what we’ve gone through and what we can achieve in this life," she continued. "We are not victims. We are people who were injured by evil. Evil sticks together as witnessed … but we are better."
"To everyone out there fighting the good fight. You’re light. You are beautiful. You matter. I am with you," the Charmed actress powerfully expressed. "Some days we get knocked on our b---- more days than others. But we will rise. We can find the tiny joys no matter what."
Following the court's decision — which likely inflicted trauma on the 80+ women who accused Weinstein of various forms of sexual misconduct — McGowan reminded survivors to let themselves "shed those tears" but to then move forward even stronger than they were before.
"You are brave, you are beautiful, you are strong. We know the truth. We know what we are and what they are," the Planet Terror actress stated. "You’re brave. You’re amazing. I’m proud of you."
"Tomorrow we will rise. Stand up, dust ourselves off and look for every little ounce of joy and beauty that we can. Much love," McGowan concluded.
Fellow accuser and actress Ashley Judd also expressed her utter heartbreak by the unfathomable news, calling the court's 4-3 ruling "unfair to survivors."
"We still live in our truth. And we know what happened," the Double Jeopardy star added.
The court's decision ultimately came down to a major mistake made by the judge presiding over the case roughly four years ago, wrongfully allowing prosecutors to call multiple women claiming to have been assaulted by Weinstein to the stand — despite their allegations not among the charges brought forth against him.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg must now decide if there should be a retrial against Weinstein.