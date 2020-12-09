Gwyneth Paltrow Lost Her Passion For Acting Due To 'Rough Boss' Harvey Weinstein

The truth comes out. Gwyneth Paltrow‘s popular lifestyle brand, Goop, may be her current pet project taking up most of her time, but that’s not the only reason the Academy Award-winning actress decided to move away from her film career. As she explains, many things caused her to feel pressure in that role, not the least of which was working for Hollywood mogul and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi on the Tuesday, December 8, episode of “Quarantined with Bruce,” Paltrow gave some insight into how her high-profile role as an actor had been taking a toll on her, even very early on in her journey. Aside from flat-out admitting that she figured out she “doesn’t love acting that much” at age 26, she noted that being in the public eye was brutal.

“Part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny,” she explained. “Being a kid who’s, like, living every breakup on every headline … being criticized for everything you do, say and wear.”

She then added, “To be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax.”

Paltrow, of course, was referring to Miramax co-founder Weinstein, under whom she completed several projects, including her Oscar-winning role in 1999’s Shakespeare in Love. She accused Weinstein of sexual harassment in 2017, and a year later revealed that her boyfriend at the time, fellow actor Brad Pitt, had confronted the producer and threatened to kill him over the incident.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of criminal sexual assault earlier this year.

Aside from that, Paltrow clarified that she felt acting took her away from her natural “homebody” state. “It’s so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots,” she explained. “I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am.”