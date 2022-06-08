Disgraced Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Charged With 2 Counts Of Indecent Assault Against Women In The U.K.

Harvey Weinstein's future looks bleak: the disgraced Hollywood producer will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against women, the BBC reported on Wednesday, June 8.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old after they reviewed evidence. In a statement, the police said that the two alleged offenses took place between July 31 and August 31, 1996. The alleged victim is a woman in her 50s.