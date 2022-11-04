Hayden Panettiere Stuns At 2022 amfAR Gala In Los Angeles After Discussing Addiction Battle: Photos
Hayden Panettiere turned heads while walking the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala. The actress stepped out for the charity event on Thursday, November 3, in Los Angeles, for the first time since revealing her battle with alcoholism.
Panettiere glowed as she made her return to the spotlight, rocking a red blazer dress paired with a glittering black clutch and a matching pair of pumps. The blonde beauty wore her locks swept to the side as she made her way past photogs.
The outing marked the Nashville star's first red carpet appearance since opening up about her past struggles with addiction, post postpartum depression and the custody of her 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko.
"I turned jaundice at one point — like, yellow eyes — and went to a doctor and they said, ‘If you don’t stop right now, you’re heading toward a liver that’s not gonna heal itself anymore.’ And I looked up liver transplants and it says they give you only, like, five years — and plus, who wants to give a liver to somebody who’s an addict?" Panettiere said of her wake-up call during her recent Red Table Talk appearance. "But to have a death sentence still there — only five years to live — that was terrifying.”
The former child star also explained that her struggles with depression after giving birth to her daughter, who know lives in full time in Russa with her former partner, Panettiere reached out for help.
“Some people thought it was a personal choice,” she heartbreakingly revealed. “That being depressed at all is a personal choice and that I could just snap my fingers and choose one day, ‘I’m not going to be depressed anymore. I’m going to be happy.’ I felt like it was not something that people understood or talked about. And I didn’t know to ask for help.”
