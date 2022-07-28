As OK! previously reported, their relationship came to a head when they were involved in a shocking bar fight outside the Sunset Marquis hotel in March. The squabble started inside of the bar and escalated after everyone involved was kicked out by the hotel manager.

"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," Panettiere's rep said in a statement following the altercation.

"That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside," the rep continued. "Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation."

The duo were confirmed to have parted ways romantically following the bar brawl.