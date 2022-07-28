No Boundaries: Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson 'Taking Full Advantage' Of Her Money, Spills Source
Hayden Panettiere keeps giving her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson chance after chance — and according to a source, he has no problem taking any handouts she offers.
The former couple dated on and off from 2018, but initially split due to multiple charges of domestic abuse. Hickerson was later sentenced to a month behind bars and ordered to serve four years of probation after allegedly punching Panettiere in the face in July 2020.
Despite their previously rocky romance, the Remember the Titans star has refused to give up on rehabilitating him, igniting rumors of reconciliation after being repeatedly spotted out and about with the 32-year-old.
"She's happy to loan him cash and wants him to succeed," an insider dished in the print issue of Star Magazine. "And he's taking full advantage."
"Hayden finally accepted that their chemistry always leads to disaster," the insider noted. "But he's still hanging in."
As OK! previously reported, their relationship came to a head when they were involved in a shocking bar fight outside the Sunset Marquis hotel in March. The squabble started inside of the bar and escalated after everyone involved was kicked out by the hotel manager.
"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," Panettiere's rep said in a statement following the altercation.
"That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside," the rep continued. "Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation."
The duo were confirmed to have parted ways romantically following the bar brawl.
The mother-of-one — who shares her daughter, Kaya, with her ex Wladimir Klitschko — opened up on the unsettling incident several months later.
"It was not my best behavior, it was not anyone’s best behavior," she admitted in an interview published on Wednesday, July 6. "It was not as insane as it was made to look."
"None of it is okay, and I want to make sure that everybody knows that," the Nashville actress continued. "But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends."