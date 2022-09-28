Hayden Panettiere Recalls Daughter Asking 'Other Women If She Can Call Them Mommy': 'That's A Cry For Help'

Hayden Panettiere has had a tough few years, but she is now sober and trying to be a good parent to her daughter, Kaya. However, she spoke about one moment in particular that broke her heart, as her child was based in Ukraine with her ex Wladimir Klitschko.

"I remember her dad calling me and he said, 'Kaya's going around and asking other women if she can call them mommy.' And my breath hitched and my heart stopped. And he was laughing," she recalled on Red Table Talk. "It was horrifying to me. He didn't get it as it was to me, who saw, you know, that's a trauma reaction. That's a cry for help."

"It was a trauma that she was experiencing, you know, me not being around. ... You can explain that to somebody who doesn't understand that concept or doesn't believe it until you're blue in the face," she said of her ex's reaction.