Hayden Panettiere Felt 'in Danger' While Trapped on Boat With Famous 'Undressed' Man: 'This Is Not Happening'

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Hayden Panettiere teared up as she recalled being put into an uncomfortable situation at age 18. On the Monday, May 11, episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast "On Purpose," the Scream 4 star, 36, detailed an incident she wrote about in her upcoming memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

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Source: @JayShettyPodcast/YouTube The 'Scream 4' actress discussed a chapter from her new memoir.

“You write about a moment in your career where a friend of yours takes you onto a boat,” Shetty, 38, stated during their chat. “You’re led to a room which has an older man in it and then basically told to perform sexual acts.”

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Hayden Panettiere Recalls Feeling 'Mature' at Just 18

Source: @JayShettyPodcast/YouTube Jay Shetty interviewed Hayden Panettiere on the May 11 episode of his podcast.

“The fact that I was 18, even though I’d lived such a huge life and I thought I was oh so mature at 18 … scientifically, your frontal lobes don’t develop until we’re what, 25, 26?” the Heroes alum began. “So even though I felt like I could make healthy decisions, safe decisions, I wasn’t capable of being fully aware of what was going on around me," she explained.

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Source: @JayShettyPodcast/YouTube The 'shocking' situation deeply impacted Hayden Panettiere.

Once Panettiere realized she was “in danger,” her “perspective completely shifted” about the predicament. “I was quite literally out to sea," she remembered, adding the “shocking” circumstance rocked her to her core. She first thought the boat ride was just something fun to do for the evening before things quickly turned unpleasant.

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Hayden Panettiere Says She Was Put in the Situation by Someone She Trusted

Source: @JayShettyPodcast/YouTube Hayden Panettiere said she was placed on a bed with an 'undressed' man.

“There were no hints of anything like that happening,” she said. “So it took me by surprise.” The Bring It On: All or Nothing actress revealed it was someone she was close to who lured her into the situation. “It was led by somebody that I had grown to trust and see as a protector and somebody who had my back,” Panettiere noted. The star said she was brought to a “very small room" and was "physically" put onto a bed next to an “undressed” man who happened to be "very famous." According to Panettiere, the male individual acted “like this was just an average day for him.”

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Source: @JayShettyPodcast/YouTube Hayden Panettiere's memoir 'This Is Me: A Reckoning' will drop on May 19.