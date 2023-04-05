Hayden Panettiere Admits There's Still 'Feelings' Between Her & Ex Brian Hickerson After Domestic Violence Incident
After going through some ups and downs, it seems like Hayden Panettiere is in a good spot with Brian Hickerson — and she hinted the two are back to being in a relationship.
“I did not do any of this lightly,” the actress, 33, said in a new interview of the two getting sober.
The pair began dating in 2018, and Hickerson, 32, was charged with domestic violence in May 2019 after an alleged incident with the blonde beauty. She was given a protective order, but the case was eventually dismissed. The two reconciled in July 2020, but Hickerson was later arrested on eight domestic violence charges, resulting in him being sentenced to 45 days in prison in April 2021.
“He knows he deserved what happened to him," she stated, adding that she is "self-conscious" about how things look to the public.
The news outlet said the Scream VI star referred to Hickerson as "babe" multiple times throughout the interview. When asked if they were still together, she replied, "There are feelings, there yes."
The Hollywood star said their reunion was “contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery.”
As OK! previously reported, Panettiere was spotted at the Palisades, New York, memorial for her younger brother, Jansen, who died last in February at 28 years old — and Hickerson tagged along to support her.
In November 2022, the duo were seen at an airport, heading off on a trip somewhere.
The Heroes star, who dealt with an alcohol and opiate addiction for the last several years, previously spoke out about the sticky situation.
“It was not my best behavior, it was not anyone’s best behavior,” she told People. “It was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone was OK."
“None of it is OK, and I want to make sure that everybody knows that,” she said of her ex's behavior. “But I am open to people who are willing to get help and make amends.”
The New York Times spoke with Panettiere.