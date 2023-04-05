Hayden Panettiere Admits There's Still 'Feelings' Between Her & Ex Brian Hickerson After Domestic Violence Incident

“I did not do any of this lightly,” the actress, 33, said in a new interview of the two getting sober.

The pair began dating in 2018, and Hickerson, 32, was charged with domestic violence in May 2019 after an alleged incident with the blonde beauty. She was given a protective order, but the case was eventually dismissed. The two reconciled in July 2020, but Hickerson was later arrested on eight domestic violence charges, resulting in him being sentenced to 45 days in prison in April 2021.

“He knows he deserved what happened to him," she stated, adding that she is "self-conscious" about how things look to the public.