Hayden Panettiere Thought 'People Would Have Empathy' While Addressing Her Mental Health Battle and Brother's Death
Hayden Panettiere is speaking out after a video sparked concern about her mental health and sobriety.
During the Tuesday, September 24, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, the Nashville star, 35, was asked how she's been coping since her brother, Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023.
“I thought it would be easier. I thought that people would have empathy [and it] was going to be the only thing that was there, but I had no idea how my body, my mind was going to react to grief,” she told the hosts.
“It’s wild what stress and grief and all these hormones running through your body can do. [They can] make you faint,” she continued, noting that grief “comes in all different forms, so nobody should be embarrassed by it or judged for it.”
As OK! previously reported, Hayden's brother unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition at just 28 years old.
“I think it’s something that transforms over time. Like, maybe the five stages of grief is for people who had a heartbreak or find out some bad news. Yes, there are five stages, but there’s so much more in between,” she explained.
The blonde beauty, who shares daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko, also revealed her fitness trainer Marnie Alton has helped “in ways that [she] can’t even put into words.”
“It’s a combination of barre and yoga, but it’s not just about physical. It’s the mental state that you’re in. It’s when we have to step outside and have a conversation –– a real true grounding conversation –– or today is a day for a long walk, we’re still moving, but we’re doing some venting and therapy at the same time,” she shared about her routine.
The actress recently made headlines for her People interview, in which she appeared off.
"She's beautiful and she came out just like," she gushed of the tot. "I mean, talk about nature vs. nurture. I mean, this little girl literally came out — not just her face resembling mine, she is my personality. She just is. I saw her in a school play once. It was more of a Christmas special thing, and she was more concerned about directing the kid next to her in his steps than she was about what she was doing. Leave this poor kid alone! Just do your stuff."
But people were focused on how she was acting, sparking concern about her well-being. One person wrote, "What's really going on Hayden?? Cuz something ain't right..." while another said, "Jesus, who approved this interview?"
A third person added, "This is so uncomfortable to watch. 😔," while a fourth said, "I see I’m not the only one that ran to the comments to figure out what is going on…kind of concerning."
Hayden later addressed chatter, taking to Instagram to write: "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak. I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour."
She concluded: "Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it."