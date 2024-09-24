Hayden Panettiere Thought 'People Would Have Empathy' While Addressing Her Mental Health Battle and Brother's Death

“I thought it would be easier. I thought that people would have empathy [and it] was going to be the only thing that was there, but I had no idea how my body, my mind was going to react to grief,” she told the hosts.

“It’s wild what stress and grief and all these hormones running through your body can do. [They can] make you faint,” she continued, noting that grief “comes in all different forms, so nobody should be embarrassed by it or judged for it.”