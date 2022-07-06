Hayden Panettiere's daughter still loves her despite being sent to live in the Ukraine with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, as her mom battled an alcohol and opioid addiction.

"It was the hardest thing I could do," Panettiere, 32, recalled to People in an interview published Wednesday, July 6, of sending the 7-year-old to Klitschko, 46, in 2018, the same year she and the boxing champ split. "But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was OK, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her."