Hayden Panettiere Exposes Mom's Brutal 3-Word Reply After Firing Her as Manager: Watch
May 13 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, was not happy when she ended their business relationship.
During the Monday, May 11, episode of the “Jay Shetty Podcast,” the actress, 36, revealed that things got awkward between her and her “boss” when she didn’t want her as a manager anymore.
When Panettiere was 19, she found the “courage” to split from her mom after years of her controlling her career as a child star.
“She came into my trailer during lunch when we were filming Heroes, and I said to her, ‘I don’t want us to work together anymore; I just want you to be my mom,'” the singer told Vogel, who allegedly responded, “You owe me.”
Panettiere was taken aback, as she “wasn’t expecting” such a strong reaction.
“And that’s all she said, and she walked out,” she continued. “And part of me was like, ‘Oh, I’m relieved that it was short, like, rip the Band-Aid off.’ But then it was like this dark looming cloud over my head going, ‘What does she mean by I owe her? What form of payment is she expecting?'”
Eventually, Panettiere discovered that Vogel was only interested in a connection with her if “money was involved” and “didn’t pursue” a relationship with her after she severed ties.
“Once the business aspect was removed, I was hoping that there [would] be no reason for her to be anything other than my than my mom,” she detailed. “And the fact that it seemed like she didn’t want to — didn’t care to — have a relationship with me was a tough pill to swallow.”
Where Do Hayden Panettiere and Her Mother Stand Today?
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Today, the mother-daughter duo is estranged, despite Panettiere’s “great relationship” with her father, Skip Panettiere.
“I’ve desperately [wanted] her approval for my entire life. You know, she was the person after every take that I looked to. I wouldn’t look to the director or the producers or anybody else. The only person that existed and the only person whose opinion mattered to me was hers,” Hayden explained. “I had to make sure that she was happy with it and I wasn’t in trouble, because if I didn’t do it right, I was in trouble. Yeah. It was not a good reaction.”
Tensions aside, the Bring It On alum is “grateful” for the role Lesley played in her life, as she sacrificed acting and “decided to focus her entire life on creating a career” for her.
Hayden Panettiere Used to Have 'Guilt' Surrounding Her Relationship With Her Mother
Hayden used to feel “very guilty” that she prevented her mom from spending time with Skip and her late brother, Jansen.
“I remember her actually turning to me one night and saying, ‘You’re the reason why I’m missing my son growing up.’ And that was a punch in the gut,” the movie star recalled. “But as grateful as I was, I wanted to say to her, ‘But I didn’t ask you to take me on auditions. I wasn’t even old enough to perceive [or] understand anything but good, bad, hot, cold, diaper change, food, you know? That kind of stuff. … I loved what I did, and I had great experiences, but at the same time, I was like, ‘I didn’t beg you to give me your life, to sacrifice all of this so that I could have this career.'”