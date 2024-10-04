Hayden Panettiere Is 'Really Struggling' Following Her Brother's Death: Source
Hayden Panettiere is still having a hard time facing her brother Jansen's sudden death at age 28.
The late child actor devastatingly died in February 2023 from aortic valve complications that arose from an undiagnosed heart condition called cardiomegaly.
"She’s really struggling as she processes her grief," a source spilled to a news publication more than a year and a half after Jansen's passing.
"And this doesn’t help," the insider noted in reference to alarmed fans' recent reactions to the Heroes actress' "concerning" behavior after an interview aired featuring Hayden, 35, slurring her words and seeming overly exhausted last month.
According to the confidante, "friends question whether she should have come back to work so soon."
Hayden herself previously came forward to acknowledge online worries about the Nashville star.
"I would like to take a moment to address the controversy surrounding an interview I recently completed with PEOPLE Magazine," she declared via Instagram on September 22. "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."
"I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for one hour," she explained regarding her sleepy appearance. "The interview started well, and for the record, it's beginning is not included in the version PEOPLE Magazine posted. I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading — especially as the subject matter became heavier."
Hayden then alluded to her brother Jansen's death still impacting her greatly.
"Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it," she continued. "The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait. Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone."
Just two days after addressing criticism via social media, the I Love You, Beth Cooper actress appeared on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, where she further opened up about the difficulties she's faced in the nearly two years since Jansen's passing.
"I thought it would be easier. I thought that people would have empathy [and it] was going to be the only thing that was there, but I had no idea how my body, my mind was going to react to grief," Hayden admitted. “It’s wild what stress and grief and all these hormones running through your body can do. [They can] make you faint... [grief] comes in all different forms, so nobody should be embarrassed by it or judged for it."
In Touch spoke to a source about Hayden struggling to cope with her brother Jansen's death.