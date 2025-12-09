'Healing' Jenna Jameson Shares 'Vulnerable' Photo of Her Transformation as She Reveals 'Deep Sadness' Led to Hair Loss

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson shared an uplifting message — and visual evidence — to reveal how far she's come. On Tuesday, December 9, the star posted both a before and current day photo, revealing that finding faith helped her physical and mental health greatly improve.

Jenna Jameson Shares 'Vulnerable' Photos

Jenna Jameson revealed her hair fell out when she was 'lost' and sad.

"Vulnerable post. Look at what God’s love can do," she captioned the snap. "I was so incredibly lost and deep in sadness that my hair fell out," she noted, referring to the left side of the image, which showed how some areas of her mane were more sparse than others. "Slowly but surely, walking with Jesus and finding my footing… my whole entire being is healing," the former adult film star shared. In the new shot, Jameson flashed a warm smile and had her blonde tresses styled down in a straight, sleek look.

The Star Receives Support From Her Partner

The star's significant other, Mil R. Ocampo, praised Jameson in the comments section.

The blonde beauty's partner, Mil R. Ocampo, praised her journey in the comments section. "I’ll never forget the day I saw you and held you. Told you everything was going to be ok, Dad sent me on a mission just for you. ❤️ ," they penned. "There’s nothing He can’t heal. And no depths of darkness he won’t traverse to find you. I love you Ren." "@milsocampo I love you Milagros," Jameson replied.

Jameson's New Career Path

The pair went public with their romance in March.

As OK! reported, Jameson went viral in November when she revealed she's done with the adult entertainment industry and now focused on bible study. On Instagram, the star said she was "switching sides... after decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too." "Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it," she added.

Jameson is no longer in the adult industry.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed meeting her significant other was what inspired her to become more religious. "I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life. She never once pushed her faith on me," Jameson explained to an outlet. "I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

Ocampo's faith inspired Jameson's own spiritual journey.