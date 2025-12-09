or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jenna jameson
OK LogoNEWS

'Healing' Jenna Jameson Shares 'Vulnerable' Photo of Her Transformation as She Reveals 'Deep Sadness' Led to Hair Loss

Photo of Jenna Jameson
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson credits 'God's love' for her turnaround.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson shared an uplifting message — and visual evidence — to reveal how far she's come.

On Tuesday, December 9, the star posted both a before and current day photo, revealing that finding faith helped her physical and mental health greatly improve.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson Shares 'Vulnerable' Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenna Jameson revealed her hair fell out when she was 'lost' and sad.
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson revealed her hair fell out when she was 'lost' and sad.

"Vulnerable post. Look at what God’s love can do," she captioned the snap. "I was so incredibly lost and deep in sadness that my hair fell out," she noted, referring to the left side of the image, which showed how some areas of her mane were more sparse than others.

"Slowly but surely, walking with Jesus and finding my footing… my whole entire being is healing," the former adult film star shared.

In the new shot, Jameson flashed a warm smile and had her blonde tresses styled down in a straight, sleek look.

Article continues below advertisement

The Star Receives Support From Her Partner

Photo of The star's significant other, Mil R. Ocampo, praised Jameson in the comments section.
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

The star's significant other, Mil R. Ocampo, praised Jameson in the comments section.

The blonde beauty's partner, Mil R. Ocampo, praised her journey in the comments section.

"I’ll never forget the day I saw you and held you. Told you everything was going to be ok, Dad sent me on a mission just for you. ❤️ ," they penned. "There’s nothing He can’t heal. And no depths of darkness he won’t traverse to find you. I love you Ren."

"@milsocampo I love you Milagros," Jameson replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Jameson's New Career Path

MORE ON:
jenna jameson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The pair went public with their romance in March.
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

The pair went public with their romance in March.

As OK! reported, Jameson went viral in November when she revealed she's done with the adult entertainment industry and now focused on bible study.

On Instagram, the star said she was "switching sides... after decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too."

"Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jameson is no longer in the adult industry.
Source: mega

Jameson is no longer in the adult industry.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed meeting her significant other was what inspired her to become more religious.

"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life. She never once pushed her faith on me," Jameson explained to an outlet. "I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Ocampo's faith inspired Jameson's own spiritual journey.
Source: @jennacantlost/instagram

Ocampo's faith inspired Jameson's own spiritual journey.

Ocampo and the star debuted their romance in March, one month after Jameson filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless.

The celebrity revealed Ocampo wasn't even aware of her scandalous past when they first hit it off.

"I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, ‘Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?'" Jameson spilled. "And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.