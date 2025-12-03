Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne Honors Late Husband Ozzy With Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'I'll Never Let Go of Your Hand'

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne honored her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on what would have been his 77th birthday, marking the milestone with a heartfelt tribute. “My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side,” Sharon, 73, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 3.

Sharon Osbourne Honored Ozzy Osbourne on His Birthday

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne honored Ozzy Osbourne on his first birthday since his death.

The reality TV alum included a video that began with footage of fan displays at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, England, where giant purple letters made of flowers spelled out “Happy Birthday.” The clip cut to throwback photos of Ozzy and Sharon over the years, where their love was on full display. Sharon appropriately used Ozzy’s 1995 track “See You on the Other Side” as the background audio.

Ozzy Osbourne Died in July

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Ozzy was 76 when his family confirmed his death on July 22. The late rocker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, with his official cause of death listed as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction." Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as "joint causes.” “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon said in a statement with her kids, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, in addition to her stepson, Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Ozzy's Final Project Debuted in Miami on His Birthday

Source: MEGA The star was 76 when he passed away in July.

Ozzy worked on one final project in the weeks leading up to his death. The “Paranoid” singer collaborated with painting chimpanzees from the Florida-based non-profit organization Save The Chimps to create abstract paintings with titles inspired by his greatest hits. The paintings were auctioned to support the organization, with his most expensive piece selling for $18,000. Ozzy’s collection debuted at the Spectrum Miami art fair beginning on his December 3 birthday.

Ozzy Osbourne Worked With Chimpanzees

Source: Save the Chimps Ozzy Osbourne's last project was a collaboration with chimps.