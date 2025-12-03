or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Heartbroken Sharon Osbourne Honors Late Husband Ozzy With Heartfelt Birthday Tribute: 'I'll Never Let Go of Your Hand'

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne remembered her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on his first birthday since his death by sharing a heartfelt tribute dedicated to the musician.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne honored her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on what would have been his 77th birthday, marking the milestone with a heartfelt tribute.

“My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side,” Sharon, 73, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 3.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne Honored Ozzy Osbourne on His Birthday

Photo of Sharon Osbourne honored Ozzy Osbourne on his first birthday since his death.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne honored Ozzy Osbourne on his first birthday since his death.

The reality TV alum included a video that began with footage of fan displays at the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, England, where giant purple letters made of flowers spelled out “Happy Birthday.” The clip cut to throwback photos of Ozzy and Sharon over the years, where their love was on full display.

Sharon appropriately used Ozzy’s 1995 track “See You on the Other Side” as the background audio.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Died in July

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Ozzy was 76 when his family confirmed his death on July 22. The late rocker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, with his official cause of death listed as "out of hospital cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction." Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction were listed as "joint causes.”

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon said in a statement with her kids, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, in addition to her stepson, Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's Final Project Debuted in Miami on His Birthday

Photo of The star was 76 when he passed away in July.
Source: MEGA

The star was 76 when he passed away in July.

Ozzy worked on one final project in the weeks leading up to his death. The “Paranoid” singer collaborated with painting chimpanzees from the Florida-based non-profit organization Save The Chimps to create abstract paintings with titles inspired by his greatest hits.

The paintings were auctioned to support the organization, with his most expensive piece selling for $18,000. Ozzy’s collection debuted at the Spectrum Miami art fair beginning on his December 3 birthday.

Ozzy Osbourne Worked With Chimpanzees

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne's last project was a collaboration with chimps.
Source: Save the Chimps

Ozzy Osbourne's last project was a collaboration with chimps.

“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings,” the musician once said about his art, per the press release. “I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos and wildlife traffickers.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.