Article continues below advertisement
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Project Before His Tragic Death Revealed as Rockstar's Chimpanzee Paintings Go on Display

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: Save the Chimps

Late musician Ozzy Osbourne worked with painting chimpanzees on the final project of his life, which was unveiled during Miami Art Week 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne joined forces with artistic chimps for one final project before his death, with the result being unveiled during Miami Art Week to honor the Prince of Darkness’ December 3 birthday.

Ozzy Osbourne Collaborated With Chimpanzees

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne's collaboration with the chimpanzees featured titles inspired by his own hits.
Source: Save the Chimps

Ozzy Osbourne's collaboration with the chimpanzees featured titles inspired by his own hits.

Osbourne collaborated with painting chimpanzees from the Florida-based non-profit organization Save The Chimps in the weeks before his death on July 22. The abstract paintings feature titles inspired by his own hits, with the most expensive canvas, "Paranoid," selling for $18,000.

Ozzy Osbourne Said Painting Gave Him 'Peace of Mind'

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne said painting gave him 'peace of mind.'
Source: Save the Chimps

Ozzy Osbourne said painting gave him 'peace of mind.'

“Osbourne painted intricate, multi-colored basecoats on five canvases, then the ape artists at the sanctuary added their own brushstrokes,” a press release revealed. “The original five signed artworks, named after Osbourne’s own songs or albums, was made available exclusively at Omega Auctions — one of the top auction houses worldwide for music memorabilia and sold for $75,000 in an auction that launched the week after Ozzy’s farewell show and one week before he died.”

“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings,” Osbourne once said about his art, per the press release. “I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos and wildlife traffickers.”

Sharon Osbourne Continues to Support Ozzy's Mission

Photo of 'Paranoid' by Ozzy Osbourne and the chimpanzees was sold for $18,000.
Source: MEGA

'Paranoid' by Ozzy Osbourne and the chimpanzees was sold for $18,000.

The rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, continues to support his mission and partnered with the organization to help launch limited-edition and more affordable prints of Ozzy’s collaboration with the chimpanzees.

“Chimps are our closest relatives in the animal world, and I’m proud of Ozzy for summoning the energy to support them during his last months, despite his health challenges,” Sharon, 73, explained. “The original paintings raised much needed funds for the sanctuary, and the prints, scarves and t-shirts will give even more fans the opportunity to help.”

Sharon Spoke Out on Ozzy's Death Last Month

Photo of Sharon Osbourne spoke out about her husband's death for the first time last month.
Source: Save the Chimps

Sharon Osbourne spoke out about her husband's death for the first time last month.

Sharon spoke out in her first interview last month since Ozzy’s death. The couple married in 1982 and welcomed three children – Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne — during their 41-year marriage.

The reality TV alum confessed her husband’s death had been difficult for her, admitting she couldn’t sleep alone for weeks, with Kelly, 41, stepping in to stay by her side for more than two months.

As for the “One Word” singer, she shared that the most difficult time for her was in the morning. “

"I wake up and for the first three seconds I feel normal,” Kelly spilled. “And then I remember everything. Mornings are the hardest for me. What is the morning? Because it happened in the morning. And I used to spend most of my time with Dad in the morning.”

The musician died at age 76, with his cause of death listed as a heart attack. He also suffered from coronary artery disease in addition to suffering from Parkinson's.

