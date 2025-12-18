Heartbroken Tara Reid Says 'Everyone Is Twisting Reality' After Police Close Investigation Into Drugging Claim: 'I Need It to Stop' 

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tara Reid said the situation has taken a toll on her mental health.

In a statement shared by an outlet on Wednesday, December 17, a representative for the American Pie star said the entire situation has been “truly heartbreaking” for Reid. “All of the bullying I have been subjected to since and everyone twisting reality without the facts they weren’t even there to witness is truly affecting my mental health, and I need it to stop,” Reid said.

She also pushed back against claims about her drinking that night. “They are making it seem like I chugged all this wine at once and ended up on a stretcher, but after reviewing the footage that is not what happened at all,” Reid explained.

She added, “In fact I witnessed in the footage when I arrived back from smoking with the person I only took one sip of wine in over 30 minutes and when the bartender asked me if I wanted another drink I signaled no because I still had a drink I didn’t barely touch.”

Source: MEGA;@theseanpetiford/Instagram Police reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel bar.

As OK! previously reported, Reid claimed she was left unconscious after YouTube personality Sean Pettiford — whom she met at the bar — allegedly slipped something into her drink, according to TMZ. Video shared by the outlet showed the 50-year-old being wheeled out in a wheelchair before medics placed her on a stretcher and transported her to a hospital.

Before leaving the venue, Reid could be heard shouting, “YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM! I AM FAMOUS! I'M AN ACTRESS!”

Pettiford has denied the accusation entirely. He said he simply “met her at the hotel bar,” spoke with her briefly and exchanged contact information. He also claimed he never even saw her with a drink, saying he “wasn’t paying much attention” at the time.

Source: MEGA;@insideedition/Instagram Sean Pettiford denied all allegations made against him.

After reviewing CCTV footage from the DoubleTree Chicago O’Hare Airport — Rosemont, police said the video does not support Reid’s claims.

"While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink," authorities stated.

Police also addressed another detail raised by Reid, explaining that "a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice for bartenders to do."

As of December 11, Rosemont Police officially closed the case.

A police spokesperson told People that the investigation ended after “no other evidence” was discovered or brought forward. Authorities had already “spoken to everyone involved” and said there was “nothing outstanding,” leading to the decision to close the matter.

Source: MEGA Police officially closed the investigation on December 11.

“We don’t want to say what she’s claiming is false,” the spokesperson clarified, noting that certain moments were “not seen” on surveillance footage. However, based on the evidence available, police said they could not confirm that Reid was drugged.