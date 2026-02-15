Ricky Martin's Ex-Husband Leaves Cheeky Comment on His Photo With 'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams

Article continues below advertisement

Former flames can stay friendly, as seen in Ricky Martin's latest Instagram post featuring Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams.

Source: MEGA Ricky Martin is a fan of the series 'Heated Rivalry.'

On Sunday, January 18, Martin shared a series of photos from his Milan trip, where he and Williams, both attending the Giorgio Armani fashion show for Milan Men's Fashion Week, enjoyed each other's company. The 54-year-old Latin pop star captioned the carousel, "Pre-show dinner in Milan. Good food, better conversations, excellent seat neighbor," tagging Williams, 24, and expressing gratitude to the Armani team.

Source: ricky_martin/Instagram The two posed on Instagram.

Fans showered the post with fire and heart emojis, but the standout comment came from Martin's ex artist Jwan Yosef, who playfully remarked, "I'd watch this show," paired with a popcorn box emoji. Williams joined the playful banter, responding with, "fabulous conversation," followed by a red heart.

Source: @ricky_martin/Instagram Jwan Yosef playfully wrote on Ricky Martin’s Instagram post.

Martin and Yosef's relationship has certainly taken a turn since they began dating in 2015, after meeting on Instagram. The couple enjoyed nearly six years of marriage before announcing their divorce in 2023. They share two children: daughter Lucia, 7, and son Renn, 6. Martin also raises 17-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino as a single dad since the split.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple stated in a joint announcement to People. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Source: MEGA Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef split after six years of marriage.

As stars flock to support Heated Rivalry, Williams has gained major recognition since the show launched in December 2025. Based on Rachel Reid's bestselling book, the HBO Max series features a steamy love story between hockey rivals Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie, 25).

Source: HBO Max/YouTube Hudson Williams stars in the series ‘Heated Rivalry.’