Article continues below advertisement
Ricky Martin's Ex-Husband Leaves Cheeky Comment on His Photo With 'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams

Split photo of Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef & Hudson Williams
Source: MEGA

Jwan Yosef left a playful comment on Ricky Martin’s photo with ‘Heated Rivalry’ star Hudson Williams.

Profile Image

Feb. 15 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Former flames can stay friendly, as seen in Ricky Martin's latest Instagram post featuring Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ricky Martin is a fan of the series 'Heated Rivalry.'
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin is a fan of the series 'Heated Rivalry.'

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, January 18, Martin shared a series of photos from his Milan trip, where he and Williams, both attending the Giorgio Armani fashion show for Milan Men's Fashion Week, enjoyed each other's company.

The 54-year-old Latin pop star captioned the carousel, "Pre-show dinner in Milan. Good food, better conversations, excellent seat neighbor," tagging Williams, 24, and expressing gratitude to the Armani team.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The two posed on Instagram.
Source: ricky_martin/Instagram

The two posed on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ricky_martin/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fans showered the post with fire and heart emojis, but the standout comment came from Martin's ex artist Jwan Yosef, who playfully remarked, "I'd watch this show," paired with a popcorn box emoji.

Williams joined the playful banter, responding with, "fabulous conversation," followed by a red heart.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jwan Yosef commented playfully on Ricky Martin’s Instagram post.
Source: @ricky_martin/Instagram

Jwan Yosef playfully wrote on Ricky Martin’s Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin and Yosef's relationship has certainly taken a turn since they began dating in 2015, after meeting on Instagram. The couple enjoyed nearly six years of marriage before announcing their divorce in 2023.

They share two children: daughter Lucia, 7, and son Renn, 6.

Martin also raises 17-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino as a single dad since the split.

Article continues below advertisement

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple stated in a joint announcement to People. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef split after six years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef split after six years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

As stars flock to support Heated Rivalry, Williams has gained major recognition since the show launched in December 2025. Based on Rachel Reid's bestselling book, the HBO Max series features a steamy love story between hockey rivals Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie, 25).

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hudson Williams stars in the series ‘Heated Rivalry.’
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

Hudson Williams stars in the series ‘Heated Rivalry.’

With such a dynamic cast and playful interactions, the show has already captured viewers' attention, making it a must-watch!

