Matilda Ledger Is The Spitting Image Of Her Late Father, Heath Ledger: Inside The 17-Year-Old's Life After Dad's Tragic Death
Academy Award winning actor Heath Ledger passed away in January 2008 following an accidental prescription drug overdose, but a part of him is still here through his only daughter, Matilda Ledger, who he shared with Michelle Williams.
Although the 17-year-old has remained primarily out of the limelight throughout her low profile life, on the rare occasions when she is spotted out and about, fans of The Dark Knight actor believe she is the spitting image of the late star.
In a 2015 chat for Channel Ten’s The Project, Heath's father, Kim, also marveled that Matilda had an "enormous number" of her dad's "mannerisms" as a child despite losing him at such a young age. "She’s very inquisitive, she’s got his energy… 'cause Heath never slept from when he was two and Matilda’s like that," the proud grandfather gushed. "I mean, she’s just got this ball of energy and she radiates this little aura, Heath was kind of like that. So it’s fabulous really."
Following the Brokeback Mountain star's tragic passing, Michelle chose to take a break from her own career and focus on raising Matilda more privately as they grieved.
"We left Brooklyn and lived in the country for six years because it was an intolerable state of existence," The Greatest Showman actress said in a 2016 interview with the New York Post, explaining her decision to seek privacy during that difficult time.
Now, the pair are currently living in New York again where Matilda attends school and seemingly lives a normal life as a teenager. And while the journey hasn't been easy, Matilda and Michelle have made it through the difficult times with a strong support system from both Heath's family and other friends rallying around them.
"I feel like I’m a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you’ve been. In pretty much all senses but one. I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking 'were it not for Matilda not having her dad,'" Michelle candidly shared in a 2016 interview with Porter Magazine. "You know, that’s just something that doesn’t … I mean, it just won’t ever be right."
"I know a handful of women in similar positions [to me], it’s kind of like a club. It’s a sh***y club and we don’t want any new members … and all the current members are exhausted," she continued. "But man, oh man, it’s lifesaving to have [them]."
As OK! previously reported, Matilda was photographed on a rare solo outing in New York City on Sunday, February 26. The teen sported a blue hoodie to bundle up against the cold weather, red flannel pants and a puffer coat.
