Matilda Ledger Is The Spitting Image Of Her Late Father, Heath Ledger: Inside The 17-Year-Old's Life After Dad's Tragic Death

Following the Brokeback Mountain star's tragic passing, Michelle chose to take a break from her own career and focus on raising Matilda more privately as they grieved.

"We left Brooklyn and lived in the country for six years because it was an intolerable state of existence," The Greatest Showman actress said in a 2016 interview with the New York Post, explaining her decision to seek privacy during that difficult time.

Now, the pair are currently living in New York again where Matilda attends school and seemingly lives a normal life as a teenager. And while the journey hasn't been easy, Matilda and Michelle have made it through the difficult times with a strong support system from both Heath's family and other friends rallying around them.