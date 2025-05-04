Heather Dubrow Teases Juicy New Season of 'Real Housewives of Orange County': 'It's Unbelievable'
Reality TV queen Heather Dubrow is back in the spotlight! The Real Housewives of Orange County star will stir the pot for another scandal and intrigue-filled season.
While playing coy about specific storylines, Dubrow hinted that this season might just be the juiciest yet. "I can't really say anything, but what I will say is it's a fantastic season. It's unbelievable. And that's why these shows work: because truth is stranger than fiction," she told Life & Style at the sidelines of the Los Angeles Magazine's LA Woman Luncheon, where Paris Hilton was honored as “Woman of the Year” on April 18.
Having spent years in the reality TV world, Dubrow looked back on how much the genre has changed since she first started.
"It's so different," she said. "When I was first on the show, it was very different."
After returning to the franchise, she quickly realized just how much sharper today's cast members are. "When I came back, I really had to adjust to how far these shows have come and how savvy new cast members are — because it wasn't always like that," she explained.
But don't think for a second that this seasoned star is easily shaken! With a knowing grin, Dubrow shared her thoughts about the new batch of Housewives who think they've got the game on lock.
"They think they know how to work the show," she said. "You need to be beyond real. But the truth is, when you think you're smarter than the show — you've lost."
Confidence like Dubrow’s doesn't happen overnight, and she's learned to handle the drama with grace. Still, she's well aware that newer cast members sometimes stir up rumors just to chase screen time — a move that's become part of the game in today's Housewives world.
Juggling the chaos of filming and gossip, she remains devoted to raising her four kids — Maximilla "Max" Dubrow, 21, Nicholas "Nick" Dubrow, 21, Katarina "Kat" Dubrow, 18 and Ace Dubrow, 14 — with husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow.
"I'm very lucky — my kids, knock on wood, they're good kids," she told Life & Style. "But I think it's about communication. You have to instill gratitude in your kids, whether you're on TV or not. They're living in a certain home, having all these wonderful things — how do you keep them grounded? Gratitude. And lots of communication. Very important."
And when she's not managing family life, Heather is all about her podcast, "Let's Talk with Heather Dubrow" where she shares lifestyle advice, wellness tips, and candid parenting stories, alongside celebrity guests like Bekah Martinez and Jackie Schimmel.
Heather is set to dazzle fans in season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, rumored to hit screens in late 2025 or early 2026 on Bravo.