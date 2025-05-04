Heather Dubrow Teases Juicy New Season of 'Real Housewives of Orange County': 'It's Unbelievable'

Reality TV queen Heather Dubrow is back in the spotlight! The Real Housewives of Orange County star will stir the pot for another scandal and intrigue-filled season.

While playing coy about specific storylines, Dubrow hinted that this season might just be the juiciest yet. "I can't really say anything, but what I will say is it's a fantastic season. It's unbelievable. And that's why these shows work: because truth is stranger than fiction," she told Life & Style at the sidelines of the Los Angeles Magazine's LA Woman Luncheon, where Paris Hilton was honored as “Woman of the Year” on April 18.