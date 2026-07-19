Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Reconnect After 43 Years: Inside Their Rekindled Romance

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have rekindled their romance, surprising many with a love story that began over four decades ago. Their journey from co-stars to romantic partners has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

Locklear and Lamas first met in 1983 while posing for the cover of Playgirl magazine. Both actors were prominent figures in Hollywood at the time, with Locklear starring in Dynasty and Lamas in Falcon Crest. The iconic cover featured Locklear in a bikini and Lamas in a Speedo.

Reflecting on their shared history, Lamas tweeted, “I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only.”

The two stars reconnected on New Year’s Eve 2025 at the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. They were photographed together at a restaurant, enjoying each other’s company.

An insider revealed that Locklear had recently ended her five-year engagement with Chris Heisser and was ready to date once again. The source stated, “Heather is single and she’s ready to date again.”