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Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Reconnect After 43 Years: Inside Their Rekindled Romance

Photo of Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas.
Source: MEGA

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas reunited after decades.

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July 19 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

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Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have rekindled their romance, surprising many with a love story that began over four decades ago. Their journey from co-stars to romantic partners has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

Locklear and Lamas first met in 1983 while posing for the cover of Playgirl magazine. Both actors were prominent figures in Hollywood at the time, with Locklear starring in Dynasty and Lamas in Falcon Crest. The iconic cover featured Locklear in a bikini and Lamas in a Speedo.

Reflecting on their shared history, Lamas tweeted, “I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only.”

The two stars reconnected on New Year’s Eve 2025 at the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. They were photographed together at a restaurant, enjoying each other’s company.

An insider revealed that Locklear had recently ended her five-year engagement with Chris Heisser and was ready to date once again. The source stated, “Heather is single and she’s ready to date again.”

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Public Confirmation of Their Relationship

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Image of The couple confirmed their romance publicly.
Source: MEGA

The couple confirmed their romance publicly.

In April 2026, a representative for Lamas confirmed that he and Locklear are officially seeing each other.

Their first public appearance as a couple took place at the 2026 Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey. Lamas praised Locklear in an interview, saying, “I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.” When asked if he ever expected their relationship to come full circle, he replied, “The short answer is no.”

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Family Acceptance

Image of Shayne Lamas welcomed Heather Locklear into the family.
Source: @shaynelamas/INSTAGRAM

Shayne Lamas welcomed Heather Locklear into the family.

In May 2026, Lamas’ daughter, Shayne, publicly supported their relationship.

She shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute to Locklear on Instagram, stating, “Beautiful Heather, I adore you. The generous, loving, gracious energy you have makes you a very rare woman.”

This endorsement from Shayne indicates a warm acceptance of Locklear into their family.

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Attending Ava’s Wedding

Image of The pair attended Ava Sambora's wedding together.
Source: MEGA

The pair attended Ava Sambora's wedding together.

Later that month, the couple attended the wedding of Locklear’s daughter, Ava Sambora, in Montecito, Calif. An eyewitness noted that Lamas was respectful and allowed Locklear to shine as the mother of the bride. The source commented, “They were all smiles,” reinforcing the idea that they are a genuine couple.

Locklear’s Reflections

Image of Heather Locklear called it the best time of her life.
Source: MEGA

Heather Locklear called it the best time of her life.

Locklear shared her thoughts on the relationship in a June 2026 podcast episode. She expressed profound feelings for Lamas, saying, “When I tell this person I love him, I’m really saying, ‘I love you, God.’” She concluded with, “I’m [in] the best time [of my life].”

Locklear and Lamas’ relationship showcases the enduring power of love. Their story serves as a reminder that sometimes, true connections can withstand the test of time. Fans are eager to see how this remarkable romance continues to unfold.

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