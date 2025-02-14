Heather McDonald Would Be 'Excited' to Work With Chelsea Handler Again After Burying the Hatchet
Chelsea Handler and Heather McDonald had drama after Chelsea Lately ended, but McDonald confessed to OK! the former talk show costars are in a good place.
When asked about her thoughts on Handler returning to E! to host the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards, McDonald sung her praises, sharing, “I thought she did a great job. She looked great and did great. It was good.” She went on to share the pair have been in contact, explaining she saw Handler at a restaurant “about a year ago” and they talked.
“I texted her just to let her know that my youngest child had gone to college because she had done a college fund for all of the staff [on Chelsea Lately] that had kids,” McDonald said of another time the pair spoke since their fallout. “So, I just wanted to just be like, 'I just wanted you to know, it's been ten years since Chelsea Lately ended and one of my kids graduated and the other two are in college, and they used the fund.’”
When asked if she could see herself working with the Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author again, McDonald said she wasn’t sure what they would do together — but she’s open to it. “If there was a show or something — or if we were on Hollywood Squares together, I would be so excited,” she stated.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Unfortunately, even though fans may want Chelsea Lately to return, McDonald doesn’t see that in the cards. “It’ll never happen because there’s not enough money or anything,” she explained. “But, certainly if she was to ever have another show and there was an opportunity to pop on it? Totally. How fun would that be?”
McDonald also shared it’s been over “ten years” since the show ended in August 2014, which led her to begin her “Juicy Scoop” podcast in 2015.
“It’ll be ten years that I have ‘Juicy Scoop,’” she noted. “When I started it, I did it because I had nothing else going on and I needed to get people to know that I was going to be in their town doing stand-up. The whole first year I didn’t make more than $250 a month.” While she acknowledged it can be difficult for many people to keep a podcast going, as people can run out of guests and stories to tell, hers has continued to burst in popularity. Her current tour is even based on it, entitled The Juicy Scoop Experience, which has a show in New York City on February 14.