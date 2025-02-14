Heather McDonald Would Be 'Excited' to Work With Chelsea Handler Again After Burying the Hatchet

When asked about her thoughts on Handler returning to E! to host the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards , McDonald sung her praises, sharing, “I thought she did a great job. She looked great and did great. It was good.” She went on to share the pair have been in contact, explaining she saw Handler at a restaurant “about a year ago” and they talked.

“I texted her just to let her know that my youngest child had gone to college because she had done a college fund for all of the staff [on Chelsea Lately] that had kids,” McDonald said of another time the pair spoke since their fallout. “So, I just wanted to just be like, 'I just wanted you to know, it's been ten years since Chelsea Lately ended and one of my kids graduated and the other two are in college, and they used the fund.’”

When asked if she could see herself working with the Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author again, McDonald said she wasn’t sure what they would do together — but she’s open to it. “If there was a show or something — or if we were on Hollywood Squares together, I would be so excited,” she stated.