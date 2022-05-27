She's Got The Juicy Scoop! Comedian Heather McDonald Gives Her Hot Takes On Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Legal Drama, Kravis Wedding & More!

According to McDonald, the main point of the $50 million lawsuit may be getting lost in the public's fascination. "They're [the public] just thinking, did she lie? Was Johnny Depp just a fun drunk? Did he hit her? There's also just too much evidence to say that she's a weirdo and she's lying."

"I think when the jury actually goes into the room to deliberate, they're really gonna have to focus on was this defamation and should either of them be granted any money for it," she dishes.

Another huge pop culture event, which went down in Italy last weekend, was the lavish Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding. However, many familiar faces in the family like Caitlyn Jenner, appeared to be missing from the romantic ceremony. According to McDonald, it probably wasn't personal.