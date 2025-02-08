Chelsea Handler Called 'Annoying' After Joking About Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Legal Drama at 2025 Critics' Choice Awards

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately. Not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country. Waking up every day, not knowing what news we are going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us," Handler's joke began. "So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want a personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively."

"Thank you for providing us with that distraction. I'm grateful, we are all grateful and I think we are good! I think everyone in this room — no matter whose side you're on — we can all agree to accept that there is probably not going to be a sequel. It Ends With Us guys," she quipped.