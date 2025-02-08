Chelsea Handler Slammed After Joking Ariana Grande 'Found Love With a Munchkin' at 2025 Critics' Choice Awards: 'No One Laughed'

As OK! previously reported, Grande and Slater have been linked since summer 2023.

"It was obvious on the set from early on … they were very sweet to each other and often seen laughing together," a source spilled to People at the time. "Everyone just thought they were both happily married, though, and didn’t expect them to end up dating."

Grande's split from ex Dalton Gomez was confirmed in July 2023. Soon after, she sparked rumors of romance with Slater, who was still legally married to wife Lilly Jay. The timeline led many online critics to suspect their relationship began before their respective splits.